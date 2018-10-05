Janesboro to fly Limerick flag in Champions Cup

Janesboro represent the League in the first round of the Munster Champions Cup on Saturday evening in Killarney when they meet the inaugural winners of the competition, Killarney Celtic who won the competition back in 2012.

Janesboro are the current holders of the Cup having beaten St Michael s in a thrilling final last season.

They were also champions in 2016 after beating Newmarket Celtic and hopes are high of making it three times winners this time out.

A home quarter final against Brideview Utd or UCC Utd is the reward for the winners of Saturday’s tie.

Some Clubs are of the opinion that this competition takes second place to the “more important” FAI or Munster Junior Cups but as Janesboro showed last season the final proved a superb contest and few would make light of their achievement.

It will provide some consolation for their early exit from the FAI Junior Cup and Janesboro have no intention of handing the trophy back.

Killarney Celtic have only played three League games to date and have two wins and a draw to their credit. They also beat their neighbours Killarney Athletic in the FAI Junior Cup so Janesboro can expect a stern test.

The Munster Junior Cup continues locally but again this week there is little to excite the neutral with a lot of lob-sided games scheduled.

Holders, Pike Rvs gave an awesome display of their power last weekend hitting a hapless Kilmallock for twelve goals.

The home side were gracious enough to admit they could not live with Pike and were indeed raving about their performance.

This weekend they take on Division 1B side Southend Utd and while the Southill Club can be relied upon to put up a good fight, in truth, at best, they will be hoping to restrict the Hoops.

With goals coming from all over the park, the Premier side will be expected to progress with ease.

Their reward will be a home tie versus Herbertstown or Caherdavin for a spot in the Open stages of the draw.

Balla will be expected to make it 11 straight wins on their trip to Castle Rvs. Again, Balla eased past their opponents last weekend when hosting a struggling Carew Park side. They should expect a few more goals this weekend.

Regional United A take on Wembley Rovers in a game that would have drawn the crowds a few years back. However Wembley’s rebuilding program might be a bit young to take on a in-form Regional XI.

Geraldines v Newport Town looks likely to be the best game on offer.

The Tipperary side beat Geraldines high riding B team 6-0 last weekend so they should be taken seriously by the Premier side.

With a number of former Premier players in their outfit Newport will not fear the trip to town and Derek Hannon needs to make sure his side are tuned in and on guard.

Kilfrush will relish a shot at a Premier scalp but they meet a Nenagh side who seem to have got their mojo back.

Division 1A side Athlunkard Villa A will be favoured to see off Division 2A side Hyde Rgs but as Hyde have shown in recent seasons they are capable of turning over the favourites.

Div 1A sides Corbally Utd and Moyross Utd battle it out in a 50/50 game while Holycross will be expected to edge out Weston Villa.

In the PJ Matthews Premier League Prospect take on Fairview Rgs in a back match while Carew Park will be hoping they can eke something out against a Kilmallock lacking in confidence.

Galtee Fuels Div 1A leaders Mungret Reg face a tough task away to Cappamore.

In the Munster Youth Cup top game is Regional v Fairview Rgs while Caledonians host Limerick hopefuls Aisling.

