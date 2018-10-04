Betting: Garryowen are decent bet to land AIL Division 1 title

IT may be overshadowed by Munster’s glamour clash with Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 in Dublin, but the All-Ireland League kicks-off this Saturday.

Three Limerick sides are competing in Division 1A, with promoted Shannon joining Garryowen and Young Munster.

Garryowen reached the semi-finals last season before losing out to Lansdowne.

Of the three Limerick sides, Garryowen’s early season form has been most impressive.

Conan Doyle’s ‘Light Blues’ are through to both the Limerick Charity Cup and Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup finals.

The betting for Division 1A the AIL is topped by two Dublin clubs, with holders Lansdowne on offer at 21/10, while Clontarf are second favourites at 3/1.

Garryowen are the shortest priced Limerick side at 6/1, with Young Munster on offer at 9/1 and last season’s 1B winners Shannon at 66/1.

With four successive weeks of fixtures ahead, a good start is crucial.

The impact the return of Munster As Celtic Cup players have on their clubs will be fascinating.

Right now, Garryowen look best placed to mount the strongest local challenge.

