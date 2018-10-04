New Limerick minor hurling management revealed

Mungret’s Diarmuid Mullins is to be the new Limerick minor hurling manager.

The Limerick minor (U-17) management is to be presented to club delegates at next Tuesday's October County Board meeting for ratification.

A former Laois All Ireland minor football winner, Diarmuid Mullins was Limerick senior football coach under manager John Brudair.

Mullins, a Crescent College Comprehensive teacher, is currently manager of the Mungret hurling side that have reached the Premier IHC semi finals. In the past Mullins was coach to a number of Tony Considine managed club sides.

The new Limerick minor hurling team coach is to be Richie Flannery. A teacher in Croom’s Colaiste Chiarain, Flannery is a former Tipperary and Nenagh hurler.

Former Limerick hurlers John Meskell (Ahane) and Tommy Quaid (Effin) will be selectors.

Meskell was also a selector this season with the Limerick minors, while Quaid was involved with the Underage Hurling Academy this season.

In the 2019 Munster MHC, Limerick will have home games against Cork and Clare and be away to Waterford and Tipperary. Similar to 2018, the minor games will be the curtain-raisers on Munster SHC match-days.