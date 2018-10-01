Munster boost as Tyler Bleyendaal close to return to action

OUT-HALF Tyler Bleyendaal could well make his long-awaited return to competitive action with Munster later this week.

Munster report that New Zealander Bleyendaal is progressing well with his return to full training having returned to team training two weeks ago.

Twenty eight-year-old Bleyendaal has not played for Munster since last February.

Bleyendaal required surgery in March in a bid to rectify ongoing symptoms with his neck.

The Munster squad started preparations for Saturday’s crucial Guinness PRO14 interprovincial derby with arch rivals Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, on Saturday, 6pm, at their High Performance Centre in UL this Monday.

There were no fresh injury worries following the weekend’s runaway win over Ulster at Thomond Park.

Full-back Mike Haley was withdrawn from the squad ahead of the Ulster clash as a precaution due to minor hamstring tightness and will be monitored by the medical department with a view to a return to training this week.

The following are progressing with rehabilitation: John Ryan (ankle), Liam O’Connor (knee), Rhys Marshall (calf), Conor Oliver (toe), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Conor Murray (neck), Neil Cronin (shoulder), James Hart (knee), Chris Farrell (knee), Ronan O’Mahony (ankle).

The Munster A side host Scarlets A in the Celtic Cup at Musgrave Park on Friday night, 7.30pm.