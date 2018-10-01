Ireland's new look home and alternate rugby kits revealed

Canterbury, the official kit supplier to the Irish Rugby team, has today revealed the new Ireland Rugby Home and Alternate jerseys that will be worn throughout the 2018/19 season.



According to Canterbury, the new look jerseys are "a product of Canterbury’s Innovation Lab, where performance is at the heart of the new Ireland Home and Alternate Test jerseys which are on sale now from Canterbury.com and sports retailers nationwide"

The jerseys will be worn for the first time in Ireland's Autumn international against Italy on November 3 in Chicago.

Ireland's home internationals this Autumn:

IRELAND v Argentina

Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 10, kick-off 6.30pm

IRELAND v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 17, kick-off 7pm

IRELAND v USA

Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 24, kick-off 6.30pm