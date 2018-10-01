Flood-lit fixtures for Limerick SFC semi finals
Monaleen's Jack Hoare advances past St Kierans Kevin Meade
BOTH Limerick Senior Football Championship semi finals are to be played under lights.
This Friday, October 5, Champions Adare play Monaleen at 8pm in the first semi final, while on Saturday, October 6, Newcastle West play Ballylanders at 6pm.
Both games take place in Rathkeale's Mick Neville Park.
The Irish Wire Products Limerick SHC is in the Master Fixture list for Sunday October 21.
WEEKEND FIXTURES
Limerick SHC quarter finals
Kilmallock v Murroe-Boher, Sunday October 7 in Gaelic Grounds at 2.00pm
Patrickswell v South Liberties, Sunday October 7 in Gaelic Grounds at 3.45pm
Limerick IHC quarter finals
Croom v Effin, Saturday October 6 in Kilmallock at 2.15pm
Granagh-Ballingarry v Knockaderry, Saturday October 6 in Newcastle West at 3.00pm
Limerick IHC Relegation Final
Claughaun Old Christians v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Saturday October 6 in Bruff at 2.15pm
Limerick JAHC semi finals
Tournafulla v Doon, Saturday October 6 in Bruff at 4.00pm
Killeedy v Patrickswell, Saturday October 6 in Ballyagran at 2.15pm
Limerick JBHC semi finals
Doon v Garryspillane, Sunday October 7 in Claughaun at 12noon
Cappamore v Feohanagh, Sunday October 7 in Bruff at 12noon
Limerick SFC semi finals
Adare v Monaleen, Friday October 05 in Mick Neville Park at 8.00pm
Newcastle West v Ballylanders, Saturday October 6 in Mick Neville Park at 6.00pm
Limerick IFC semi finals
Galbally v Pallasgreen, Wednesday October 10 in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm
Rathkeale v Gerald Griffins, Saturday October 6 in Newcastle West at 4.30pm
Limerick Minor B Hurling Final
Cois Laoi Gaels v Southside Gaels, Sunday October 7 in Croom at 4.00pm
