Flood-lit fixtures for Limerick SFC semi finals

BOTH Limerick Senior Football Championship semi finals are to be played under lights.

This Friday, October 5, Champions Adare play Monaleen at 8pm in the first semi final, while on Saturday, October 6, Newcastle West play Ballylanders at 6pm.

Both games take place in Rathkeale's Mick Neville Park.

The Irish Wire Products Limerick SHC is in the Master Fixture list for Sunday October 21.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Limerick SHC quarter finals

Kilmallock v Murroe-Boher, Sunday October 7 in Gaelic Grounds at 2.00pm

Patrickswell v South Liberties, Sunday October 7 in Gaelic Grounds at 3.45pm

Limerick IHC quarter finals

Croom v Effin, Saturday October 6 in Kilmallock at 2.15pm

Granagh-Ballingarry v Knockaderry, Saturday October 6 in Newcastle West at 3.00pm

Limerick IHC Relegation Final

Claughaun Old Christians v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Saturday October 6 in Bruff at 2.15pm

Limerick JAHC semi finals

Tournafulla v Doon, Saturday October 6 in Bruff at 4.00pm

Killeedy v Patrickswell, Saturday October 6 in Ballyagran at 2.15pm

Limerick JBHC semi finals

Doon v Garryspillane, Sunday October 7 in Claughaun at 12noon

Cappamore v Feohanagh, Sunday October 7 in Bruff at 12noon

Limerick SFC semi finals

Adare v Monaleen, Friday October 05 in Mick Neville Park at 8.00pm

Newcastle West v Ballylanders, Saturday October 6 in Mick Neville Park at 6.00pm

Limerick IFC semi finals

Galbally v Pallasgreen, Wednesday October 10 in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm

Rathkeale v Gerald Griffins, Saturday October 6 in Newcastle West at 4.30pm

Limerick Minor B Hurling Final

Cois Laoi Gaels v Southside Gaels, Sunday October 7 in Croom at 4.00pm