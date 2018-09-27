Limerick Celtics put record on the line, as LIT and UL meet in Mens Division One basketball

Men’s Division One Basketball continues apace this weekend. In the southern conference, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig and Limerick Celtics will go head-to-head in Cork, with both teams sitting 4-0 after the opening few weeks of the season.



“We are looking forward to Saturday’s big game,” said Ballincollig boss, Kieran O’Sullivan. “It’s important that we come out with intensity from the start, we are expecting a big crowd so it should be interesting.”



Another Limerick derby is also in store this weekend, this time with LIT hosting UL Sports Eagles on Saturday evening. Both these sides are 0-3 and will be looking to get their first points of the season on board in the LIT Sports hall at 6pm.

In the northern conference, newcomers Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers will be hoping that they can keep their winning streak intact as they travel across the Liffey to DBS Éanna who are also unbeaten.



“We’re really looking forward to playing Éanna this weekend,” said Tolka’s Emmet Geoghegan. “These are the types of games you want to be involved in. Éanna have been very efficient in their play so far, they are shooting a great percentage, particularly from behind the arc. Heading into their gym, with them playing so well, will be an interesting challenge. We’ve started slowly in our opening games, and have only played to our potential in periods. If we can address this some way this weekend, I hope it will put us in a good position. Either way, I’m expecting an exciting and tough game.”

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: September 28-30th

Saturday 29th September 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Limerick Celtics, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

LYIT Donegal v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, LYIT, 16:00;

LIT v UL Sports Eagles, Limerick IT Sportshall, 18:00;

DBS Eanna v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 20:00;

KUBS BC v EJ Sligo All-Stars, KUBS Arena, Greendale, 20:00;

Sunday 30th September 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

GameFootage.net Titans v Ulster University Elks, The Jes, 15:30