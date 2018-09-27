Upcoming Limerick GAA Fixtures
SATURDAY SEPT 2
Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals – ETIN
Monaleen v St Kierans in Kilmallock at 2.45pm
Ballylanders v Ballysteen in Kilmallock at 4.15pm
Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Relegation Final
Na Piarsaigh v St Patricks in Claughaun at 3.00pm
Griffin Coaches County Intermediate Football Relegation Final
Bruff v Castlemahon in Ballyagran at 3.00pm
Griffin Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals – ETIN
Galbally v Glin in Feenagh at 3:00 p.m.
Mungret v Gerald Griffins in Askeaton at 4:00 p.m.
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Football Relegation Semi Finals
Newcastlewest v Pallasgreen in Bruff at 4.00pm
Ballybricken Bohermore v Fedamore in Caherconlish at 4.00pm
Q3 Security County Premier Minor Football Final
Mungret St. Pauls v Fr Casey’s in Askeaton at 2.00pm
Q3 Security Minor B Hurling Championship Semi Final
Caherline v Southside Gaels in Cappamore at 2.00pm
Cois Laoi Gaels v Granagh Ballingarry in Ballyagran at 2.00pm
Q3 Security Minor B Football Championship Semi Final
Shannon Gaels v Knockainey in The Bog Garden at 2.00pm
SUNDAY SEPT 30
LIT County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 4
Garryspillane v Blackrock in Kilmallock at 2.00pm
LIT County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 5
Kildimo Pallaskenry v Pallasgreen in Kilmallock at 3.45pm
Q3 Security Minor A Hurling Championship Semi Final
Ballybrown v Kilteely Dromkeen in Rhebogue at 8.00pm
Q3 Security Minor B Football Championship Semi Final
Caherconlish/Kilteely Dromkeen v St Patricks in Bruff at 2.00pm
SOUTH
SUNDAY SEPT 30
City South Minor B Football Championship Final
Knockainey v St Patricks in Fedamore at 5pm
EAST
East Minor B Football Championship Final (E.T.I.N.)
Caherconlish v Eastgaels in Cappamore at 2:00 p.m.
WEST
West Junior B Football Final
Granagh Ballingarry v Dromcollogher Broadford in Quaid Park at 5:00 p.m
TUESDAY OCTOBER 2
COUNTY
Q3 Security County Minor A Hurling Championship Semi Final
Kildimo Pallaskenry v Croagh Kilfinny/Rathkeale in Mick Neville Park at 8.00pm
Bord Na nÓg
Thursday Sept 27
Under 13 Football 13 aside Playoff
Caherconlish v Claughaun in Caherconlish at 6.15pm
Saturday Sept 29
Under 14 Hurling Division 3 Shield Final
Templeglantine v Caherline in Mick Neville Park at 10.30am
Under 14 Hurling Division 2 Shield Final
Bruff v Killacolla Gaels in Mick Neville Park at 10.30am
Under 14 Hurling Division 1 Championship Final
Doon v Na Piarsaigh in Cappamore at 12pm
Under 14 Hurling Division 3 Championship Semi-Final
Blackrock v Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale in Mick Neville Park at 12 noon
Under 16 Hurling Division 2 Championship Semi-Final
Hospital Herbertstown v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 12 noon
Under 14 Football Division 2 Championship Semi-Final
Galbally v St. Senan’s in Mick Neville Park at 1.30pm
Belville Gaels v Cappamore in Mick Neville Park at 1.30pm
Under 16 Hurling Division 2 Shield Playoff
Sarsfields v Murroe Boher in Kilteely at 5pm
Sunday Sept 30
Under 16 Hurling Division 3 Shield Semi-Final
Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Dromcollogher Broadford in Askeaton at 11am
Under 14 Hurling Division 2 Championship Final
Kilmallock v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Claughaun 11am
Under 16 Hurling Division 1 Shield Final
Monaleen v Adare in Claughaun at 12.30pm
Under 14 Hurling 13 aside Final
Glenroe v Granagh/Ballingarry in Dooley Park at 4pm
Under 15 Football Division 2 Final
St. Kieran’s v Cois Laoi Gaels in Dooley Park at 5.30pm
