Upcoming Limerick GAA Fixtures

SATURDAY SEPT 2

Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals – ETIN

Monaleen v St Kierans in Kilmallock at 2.45pm

Ballylanders v Ballysteen in Kilmallock at 4.15pm



Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Relegation Final

Na Piarsaigh v St Patricks in Claughaun at 3.00pm



Griffin Coaches County Intermediate Football Relegation Final

Bruff v Castlemahon in Ballyagran at 3.00pm



Griffin Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals – ETIN

Galbally v Glin in Feenagh at 3:00 p.m.

Mungret v Gerald Griffins in Askeaton at 4:00 p.m.

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Football Relegation Semi Finals

Newcastlewest v Pallasgreen in Bruff at 4.00pm

Ballybricken Bohermore v Fedamore in Caherconlish at 4.00pm



Q3 Security County Premier Minor Football Final

Mungret St. Pauls v Fr Casey’s in Askeaton at 2.00pm

Q3 Security Minor B Hurling Championship Semi Final

Caherline v Southside Gaels in Cappamore at 2.00pm

Cois Laoi Gaels v Granagh Ballingarry in Ballyagran at 2.00pm



Q3 Security Minor B Football Championship Semi Final

Shannon Gaels v Knockainey in The Bog Garden at 2.00pm

SUNDAY SEPT 30

LIT County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 4

Garryspillane v Blackrock in Kilmallock at 2.00pm



LIT County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 5

Kildimo Pallaskenry v Pallasgreen in Kilmallock at 3.45pm



Q3 Security Minor A Hurling Championship Semi Final

Ballybrown v Kilteely Dromkeen in Rhebogue at 8.00pm



Q3 Security Minor B Football Championship Semi Final

Caherconlish/Kilteely Dromkeen v St Patricks in Bruff at 2.00pm



SOUTH

SUNDAY SEPT 30

City South Minor B Football Championship Final

Knockainey v St Patricks in Fedamore at 5pm

EAST

East Minor B Football Championship Final (E.T.I.N.)

Caherconlish v Eastgaels in Cappamore at 2:00 p.m.



WEST

West Junior B Football Final

Granagh Ballingarry v Dromcollogher Broadford in Quaid Park at 5:00 p.m

TUESDAY OCTOBER 2

COUNTY

Q3 Security County Minor A Hurling Championship Semi Final

Kildimo Pallaskenry v Croagh Kilfinny/Rathkeale in Mick Neville Park at 8.00pm

Bord Na nÓg

Thursday Sept 27

Under 13 Football 13 aside Playoff

Caherconlish v Claughaun in Caherconlish at 6.15pm

Saturday Sept 29

Under 14 Hurling Division 3 Shield Final

Templeglantine v Caherline in Mick Neville Park at 10.30am

Under 14 Hurling Division 2 Shield Final

Bruff v Killacolla Gaels in Mick Neville Park at 10.30am

Under 14 Hurling Division 1 Championship Final

Doon v Na Piarsaigh in Cappamore at 12pm

Under 14 Hurling Division 3 Championship Semi-Final

Blackrock v Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale in Mick Neville Park at 12 noon

Under 16 Hurling Division 2 Championship Semi-Final

Hospital Herbertstown v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 12 noon

Under 14 Football Division 2 Championship Semi-Final

Galbally v St. Senan’s in Mick Neville Park at 1.30pm

Belville Gaels v Cappamore in Mick Neville Park at 1.30pm

Under 16 Hurling Division 2 Shield Playoff

Sarsfields v Murroe Boher in Kilteely at 5pm

Sunday Sept 30

Under 16 Hurling Division 3 Shield Semi-Final

Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Dromcollogher Broadford in Askeaton at 11am

Under 14 Hurling Division 2 Championship Final

Kilmallock v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Claughaun 11am

Under 16 Hurling Division 1 Shield Final

Monaleen v Adare in Claughaun at 12.30pm

Under 14 Hurling 13 aside Final

Glenroe v Granagh/Ballingarry in Dooley Park at 4pm

Under 15 Football Division 2 Final

St. Kieran’s v Cois Laoi Gaels in Dooley Park at 5.30pm