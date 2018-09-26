Trainer Paudie Kissane departs but manager Billy Lee recommits to Limerick footballers
Out-going Limerick senior football trainer Paudie Kissane
TRAINER Paudie Kissane has departed the Limerick senior football management.
Confirmation of the departure of the Cork native comes as Billy Lee confirms he is to stay in situ for a third year.
Billy Lee has served two of his three year term and Kissane was part of his backroom team for both previous years.
The former Cork All-Ireland SFC winner and All Star is to be replaced in his Limerick role in the coming weeks.
It is understood that Billy Lee held a review with Limerick GAA officials and players in recent weeks before committing for 2019.
Have decided to step aside as Trainer @LimerickCLG Senior Football. Many thanks to all involved over the last 2 years and wishing you all the best for the future.— Paudie Kissane (@paudiekissane) September 26, 2018
