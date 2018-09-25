WATCH: Big boost for Munster as star signs new three-year deal

MUNSTER and the IRFU have confirmed this Tuesday that second-row Jean Kleyn has signed a three-year contract extension that will see him remain with the province until June 2022.

The 25-year-old South African lock joined the club just over two years ago and made his Munster debut in September 2016.

Kleyn is eligible for Ireland selection under existing World Rugby residency rules in September 2019 and has already expressed his interest in playing for Ireland.

“When I moved over I knew full well that my career wouldn’t be continued in South Africa,” he said in January of this year.

“I’ve laid down my roots here and I’m pretty intent on just staying here and if it happens that I do get the call-up to the Irish squad in the future, I’d love to play, but obviously that’s not set in stone or anything like that.

“I’m just going to keep playing my rugby and hope I’m good enough to make the cut.”

Kleyn has scored six tries in 42 appearances for Munster.

The powerful second row earned his first Munster Player of the Year nomination last season after an outstanding campaign that saw him make 25 appearances, including 23 starts.