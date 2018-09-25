Latest Munster domestic Rugby results
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup
Cork Constitution 27, UCC 26, ;
Sundays Well 0, Shannon 38, ;
Garryowen 26, Young Munster 23, ;
Munster Senior Seconds League Qualifier-N1:
Young Munster , Bruff , Conceded by Bruff;
Old Crescent 21, Garryowen 31, ;
Old Crescent 45, Bruff 10, ;
Munster Senior Seconds League Qualifier-N2:
Shannon 58, Nenagh Ormond 10, ;
UL Bohemian 38, Thomond 7, ;
Womens Munster League Division 1
Highfield 5, Bantry Bay 0, R2;
Tralee 14, Shannon 8, R2;
North Munster Transfield Cup
Newcastle West 27, Richmond 15, Semi Final;
North Munster McInerney Cup
Garryowen 12, Richmond 16, FINAL;
Junior Friendly
Castleisland 0, Abbeyfeale 38, ;
Dungarvan 14, Waterford City 21, ;
St Marys 5, Kilfeacle and District 5, ;
Junior 2 Friendly
St Senans 15, Ardscoil Old Boys 27, ;
Old Crescent 19, Scariff 18, ;
Donal Walsh Qualifier North Section 1
Young Munster 31, Bruff 5, ;
North Munster U20 League A
Young Munster 31, Bruff 5, ;
Schools U19 Senior City Cup Limerick
Ard Scoil Ris 21, Rockwell 28, R2;
Castletroy College 32, St Munchins 19, R2;
Schools U19 Friendlies
Villiers school 13, St Munchins 29, ;
Bandon Grammar School 48, St. Andrews Dublin 17, ;
High School CBS, Clonmel 34, Newtown School 21, ;
Schools U17 Bowen Shield
Presentation Brothers Cork 52, Castletroy College 7, R1;
Rockwell 21, Glenstal Abbey 43, R1;
Bandon Grammar School 29, Crescent College Comprehensive 17, R1;
Schools U16 Junior City Cup Limerick
Ard Scoil Ris 14, Rockwell 35, R2;
Castletroy College 14, St Munchins 39, R2;
Schools U16 Friendlies
St Munchins 22, Villiers school 26, ;
Newtown School 22, Waterpark College 27, ;
Schools U15 McCarthy Cup A
Ard Scoil Ris 7, Christian Brothers Cork 49, R1;
Castletroy College 12, Presentation Brothers Cork 24, R1;
Glenstal Abbey 12, Rockwell 19, R1;
St Munchins 35, High School CBS, Clonmel 5, R1;
Schools U15 McCarthy Cup B
Ard Scoil Ris 5, Christian Brothers Cork 36, R1;
Castletroy College 78, Presentation Brothers Cork 14, R1;
Villiers school 17, Rockwell 17, R1;
Schools U14 Friendlies :
Crescent College Comprehensive 41, Ard Scoil Ris 36, A v A;
Youths U15 North Section 1
Bruff 7, Garryowen 12, ;
Youths U15 North Munster Section 2:
Ennis 14, Kilrush 46, ;
Munster Club U18 Friendlies
Shannon 10, Bruff 19, ;
Nenagh Ormond 18, Garryowen 29, ;
Old Crescent 24, Waterpark 17, ;
Young Munster 12, Ennis 32, ;
Clanwilliam 40, Cashel-Fethard 24,
Munster Club U16 Friendlies
Newport 12, Bruff 36, ;
Cobh Pirates 17, Sundays Well 22, ;
Old Christians 28, Cobh Pirates 28, ;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on