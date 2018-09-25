Latest Munster domestic Rugby results

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup

Cork Constitution 27, UCC 26, ;

Sundays Well 0, Shannon 38, ;

Garryowen 26, Young Munster 23, ; 

Munster Senior Seconds League Qualifier-N1: 

Young Munster , Bruff , Conceded by Bruff;

Old Crescent 21, Garryowen 31, ;

Old Crescent 45, Bruff 10, ; 

Munster Senior Seconds League Qualifier-N2: 

Shannon 58, Nenagh Ormond 10, ;

UL Bohemian 38, Thomond 7, ; 

Womens Munster League Division 1

Highfield 5, Bantry Bay 0, R2;

Tralee 14, Shannon 8, R2; 

North Munster Transfield Cup

Newcastle West 27, Richmond 15, Semi Final; 

North Munster McInerney Cup

Garryowen 12, Richmond 16, FINAL; 

Junior Friendly

Castleisland 0, Abbeyfeale 38, ;

Dungarvan 14, Waterford City 21, ;

St Marys 5, Kilfeacle and District 5, ; 

Junior 2 Friendly

St Senans 15, Ardscoil Old Boys 27, ;

Old Crescent 19, Scariff 18, ; 

Donal Walsh Qualifier North Section 1

Young Munster 31, Bruff 5, ; 

North Munster U20 League A

Young Munster 31, Bruff 5, ; 

Schools U19 Senior City Cup Limerick 

Ard Scoil Ris 21, Rockwell 28, R2;

Castletroy College 32, St Munchins 19, R2; 

Schools U19 Friendlies

Villiers school 13, St Munchins 29, ;

Bandon Grammar School 48, St. Andrews Dublin 17, ;

High School CBS, Clonmel 34, Newtown School 21, ;

Schools U17 Bowen Shield

Presentation Brothers Cork 52, Castletroy College 7, R1;

Rockwell 21, Glenstal Abbey 43, R1;

Bandon Grammar School 29, Crescent College Comprehensive 17, R1; 

Schools U16 Junior City Cup Limerick

Ard Scoil Ris 14, Rockwell 35, R2;

Castletroy College 14, St Munchins 39, R2;

Schools U16 Friendlies

St Munchins 22, Villiers school 26, ;

Newtown School 22, Waterpark College 27, ; 

Schools U15 McCarthy Cup A

Ard Scoil Ris 7, Christian Brothers Cork 49, R1;

Castletroy College 12, Presentation Brothers Cork 24, R1;

Glenstal Abbey 12, Rockwell 19, R1;

St Munchins 35, High School CBS, Clonmel 5, R1; 

Schools U15 McCarthy Cup B

Ard Scoil Ris 5, Christian Brothers Cork 36, R1;

Castletroy College 78, Presentation Brothers Cork 14, R1;

Villiers school 17, Rockwell 17, R1; 

Schools U14 Friendlies : 

Crescent College Comprehensive 41, Ard Scoil Ris 36, A v A; 

Youths U15 North Section 1

Bruff 7, Garryowen 12, ; 

Youths U15 North Munster Section 2: 

Ennis 14, Kilrush 46, ; 

Munster Club U18 Friendlies

Shannon 10, Bruff 19, ;

Nenagh Ormond 18, Garryowen 29, ;

Old Crescent 24, Waterpark 17, ;

Young Munster 12, Ennis 32, ;

Clanwilliam 40, Cashel-Fethard 24,

Munster Club U16 Friendlies

Newport 12, Bruff 36, ;

Cobh Pirates 17, Sundays Well 22, ;

Old Christians 28, Cobh Pirates 28, ;