Ireland name Women's rugby squad for November series

Ireland Women's Head Coach Adam Griggs has named his squad ahead of their November Series against USA and England. Griggs has included nine new faces in the squad with six uncapped players and three uncapped development players.

The six uncapped players are Munster’s Enya Breen and Laura Sheehan, Leinster’s Emma Hoban, Ellen Murphy and Juliet Short along with Lauren Delany who qualified through an IQ Rugby screening day.

The three development players named in the squad are Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly from Connacht and Daisy Earl from Leinster.

Speaking about the squad selection Griggs said, “The Coaching group are really excited to name this side for the November Series. We are up against two good teams and it’s a good chance to blood new talent and get in preparation ahead of the Six Nations.

This year we have included three development players into the panel, they are going to be fully immersed in the squad with an eye on fast tracking their development and making sure in a year or two they will be ready to go at international level. In saying that when they come in to compete with the other players in the squad, if they are doing their job well, they have every chance of being selected.

A number of the squad, including the likes of Claire Molloy, are playing in the English Tyrrells premiership or have qualified through the IQ Rugby system which is really helping us identify and add to our pathway for the female players. We’re working closely with our colleagues in IQ Rugby and special mention must go to Wayne Mitchell who has helped us throughout our screening days over the summer, along with his and IQ rugby’s continued support of the players which helps us to stay in contact with their clubs and monitor them to ensure we are be up to date on their performances and wellbeing.”

All in all, we are looking forward to the season ahead and getting the games underway"

Tickets for Ireland’s home game against the USA are now available through Ticketmaster.ie

Ireland Womens Squad, 2018 November Series.

Enya Breen (Bantry Bay/ Munster) *

Anna Caplice (Richmond/IQ Rugby)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College RFC/ Leinster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby) *

Daisy Earl (Railway Union/ Leinster) *^

Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Emma Hoban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster) *

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/ Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Sarah Mimnagh (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Claire Molloy (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) *

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht) *^

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Aoibheann Reilly (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht) *^

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster) *

Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster) *

*Denotes Uncapped at this Level

^ Denotes Development Player

Ireland Women's Team - November Internationals Fixtures:

Ireland Women v USA Women

Energia Park, Dublin.

Sunday 18th November 2018

KO: 1.00pm

England Women v Ireland Women

Twickenham Stadium, London.

Saturday 24th November 2018

KO: 6.30pm