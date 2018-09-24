All five tiers of Limerick club hurling championship into knockout stages

ALL five tiers of the Limerick club hurling championship are now into the knockout stages.

LIMERICK SHC

Na Piarsaigh and Doon have advanced directly to the semi final stage after the group phase.

In the quarter finals, Kilmallock play South Liberties and Patrickswell play Murroe-Boher.

Ballybrown are relegated from Group One and will be replaced by the promoted South Liberties.

Cappamore are relegated from senior hurling, to be replaced by the Premier IHC winners.

LIMERICK PREMIER IHC

Mungret and Bruff have confirmed their place in the semi finals ahead of their final round games.

Both Garryspillane and Kildimo-Pallaskenry have games in game and if both are successful they will reach the final four. Pallasgreen and Blackrock could profit if the leading duo suffer defeat but The Bouncers and Kildimo-Pallaskenry only need one win from their two remaining games to advance.

Only the bottom team will be relegated and Bruree currently occupy that spot.

LIMERICK IHC

Glenroe and Dromin-Athlacca have reached the semi finals after the group phase.

In the quarter finals, Croom play Effin and Granagh-Ballingarry face Knockaderry.

The relegation final will be between Dromcollogher-Broadford and Claughaun-Old Christians.

LIMERICK JAHC

The four semi finalists are Killeedy, Tournafulla, Doon and Patrickswell.

LIMERICK JBHC

The four semi finalists are Garryspillane, Feohanagh, Cappamore and Doon.