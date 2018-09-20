No rest for All Ireland winners due to three Limerick Ladies Football finals

THERE is little rest for some of the Limerick's All Ireland Ladies Football stars with three County Finals in the fixture list this weekend.

Ballylanders bid for a fourth successive Limerick senior football title.

The south Limerick side face a repeat of last year's decider against Monagea. The senior final takes place in Croagh on Saturday at 1pm.

Ballylanders, who beat St Brigids in the semi final, will be able to call upon five members of last Sunday's All Ireland winning panal in Croke Park - Cathy Mee, Mairead Kavanagh, Aine McGrath, Caoimhe Clancy and Clodagh McGrath.

Monagea, who beat Feohanagh-Castlemahon in their semi final and St Ailbes in the quarter final, will have inter-county full forward Catriona Davis in their plans.

Ballylanders have won the last three Limerick titles - beating Monagea, St Ailbes and Mungret.

Monagea were last champions in 2014.

The senior final is a double-header with the intermediate final - Knockainey playing Athea at 3pm in Croagh.

Knockainey, who beat Drom-Broadford in the semi-final and Gerald Griffins in the quarter final, had Ava Hartigan and Clodagh Kirby in the All Ireland winning panel.

Athea have lost this final for the last two years - to St Brigids and Dromcollogher-Broadford.

The Limerick Junior Ladies Football final takes place under lights this Friday (7.30pm) in Mountcollins with Old Mill playing Fr Caseys.

This final captured much attention last year when Gerald Griffins beat Groody Gaels in a decider that was played at 9am!

Old Mill will be able to call upon teenage Limerick wing forward Roisin Ambrose. Old Mill beat Groody Gaels in their semi final and St Ailbes in their quarter final.

Abbeyfeale's Fr Caseys beat Galtee Gaels in their semi final.