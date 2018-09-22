Limerick set for first Men's Basketball derby in 20 years

THE UL Arena will play host to the first Men's Basketball derby is over 20 seasons this Saturday night as the UL Eagles host the Limerick Celtics at 7pm.

The Mens Division One Southern conference clash sees the two Limerick powerhouses of Basketball go head to head for the first time at senior level.

The Celtics go into the game on the back of a 78-72 win over IT Carlow last weekend, while UL, who had a bye week, lost their opening round game against the Portlaoise Panthers.

Sunday meanwhile sees LIT face Ballincollig away at 1pm in their only game of the weekend, while both UL Eagles (away to Killarney) and Limerick Celtics (home to Fr Mattews) face games less than 24 hours since their derby in UL.

Admission to Saturday's game is €5 for Adults, €2 for under 16s and a family pass is only €10.

Weekend Fixtures

Saturday, September 22nd 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, Barrow Centre IT Carlow, 12:30;

Ulster University Elks v KUBS, Ulster University, 15:00;

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers v LYIT Donegal, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00;

UL Sports Eagles v Limerick Celtics, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

WIT Vikings v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, Waterford IT, 19:00;

Fr Mathews v Portlaoise Panthers, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v DBS Eanna, Mercy College, 19:30;

Sunday, September 23rd 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v LIT, Ballincollig CS, 13:00;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v UL Sports Eagles, Killarney Sports Centre, 15:00;

Limerick Celtics v Fr Mathews, St Munchins, 15:00;

GameFootage.net Titans v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, The Jes, 15:30;

Portlaoise Panthers v IT Carlow Basketball, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 17:00;

Last weekend's Results

Limerick Celtics 78 - IT Carlow Basketball 72

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: Turrell Morris 25, Fabio Hernandez 20, Jordan Hehir 13

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: James Butler 20, Johnny McCarthy 20, Armand Vaikuls 9

Half time score: Limerick Celtics 37-32 IT Carlow Basketball

Portlaoise Panthers 85 - LIT 73

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Mike Pierre 18, Trevor Swayne 18, Jack Dooley 16

Top scorers LIT: Egidijus Baksys 19, Conal Brodrick 14, Matt Scamaffo 12, Andrew Curiel 12

Half time score: Portlaoise Panthers 51-40 LIT