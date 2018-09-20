Betting: McIlroy can roar to victory at the Tour Championship

FEDEXCUP points leader Bryson DeChambeau heads up the 30 strong field as the FedExCup Playoffs wrap up in the final event of the PGA Tour season, at East Lake Golf Club beginning this Thursday.

DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and defending champion Justin Thomas are the five players who are chasing the $10 million end-of-season bonus purse in Atlanta simply by winning the TOUR Championship.

Fan favourite Tiger Woods also returns to postseason finale for the first time since 2013.

DeChambeau, who won both the Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship to start the Playoffs, seeks to become the first since Woods in 2009 to win as the number one seed entering this week’s final event.

Rory McIlroy heads the betting for the Tour championship at 15/2 and a strong case can be made for the 29-year-old from Holywood, Northern Ireland lifting the title on Sunday evening.

McIlroy finished fifth in the recent BMW Championship when his four rounds included a 62 and 63. Before that, McIlroy claimed a 12th place finish at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Justin Rose and Dustin Johnston are also well fancied, but McIlroy makes most appeal.

For more Limerick Leader Sport click here: