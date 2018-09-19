St Munchin's Senior Cup winning side of 1968 to reunite

St Munchin's College are set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of winning the Munster School’s Rugby Senior Cup for the first time in the College’s distinguished history in 1968.

The Kilmurry Lodge Hotel will play host to the team, which defeated Rockwell College to claim the crown.

The organising committee of David Quilter (Principal), Micheal Hehir, Tony Sadlier, John Moloney, Mike Carroll , Brian Cox, Larry Moloney and Thady Coughlan, are anxious to ensure that as many past pupils, staff and friends from around the 1967-70 era are aware of the reunion plans.

Also, the committee would love to receive any photographs or memorabilia that people might have from this period as they intend to put together a special commemorative presentation for each attendee to view on the night of our Reunion.

For all queries or reunion bookings, please contact: dquilter@stmunchinscollege.ie