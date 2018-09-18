PELT Ultimate secure yet another All Ireland title for Limerick

Another All-Ireland title has made it's way to the treaty city last weekend. While there won't be an open top bus or grand parade, the value of this All-Ireland win won't be any less to the players and everyone involved with the team.

The sport in question is Ultimate Frisbee, and while the sport isn't a household name at the minute, it is one of the fastest growing outfield sports in Ireland.

The Limerick club call themselves 'Pelt Ultimate' and have competed all around Europe and America since 2012. This year is their second All-Ireland triumph after their 2016 heroics and again against long time Dublin rivals, Ranelagh Ultimate, in a 11-10 win.

Pelt took an early 3 point lead only for Ranelagh to come back strong late in the game and tie the game 10 a piece with the game to finish with the first team to score 11 points. Thankfully, Pelt held their nerve to secure another All-Ireland triumph for Limerick.

Ultimate Frisbee is a non-contact, self-refereed, 7 a side team sport played on an American Football sized pitch two endzones on either side. The object of the game is to score points by passing the disc to a player in the opposing end zone, similar to an end zone in American football.

Players may not run with the disc, but can pivot while holding the disc. The defense team is trying to prevent competed passes. When a pass is not completed (e.g. out of bounds, drop, block, interception), the defense immediately takes possession of the disc and becomes the offense. In this way, it is a quick and enjoyable game.

Pelt Ultimate have a Senior Men's, Women's and Junior team with over 60 club members that train in the University of Limerick on a weekly basis. They are always welcome to new recruits or even people just curious about the sport.

For more information, Email peltultimate@gmail.com or find them on Facebook/Instagram/YouTube @peltultimate."