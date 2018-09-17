Limerick Celtics make it two from two as LIT lose in Mens Basketball

The second weekend of the Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One season was just as action-packed as the first, with six of the league’s 17 teams keeping their good starts to the season intact, winning two games from two.

Limerick Celtics continued to fly the flag high for the county, with a big win over IT Carlow Basketball. Leading by five at half time, the hosts kept Carlow at arm’s length to hold that lead until the final buzzer, 78-72. A good stretch of scoring from Turrell Morris and Fabio Hernandez – who bagged 45 points between them – helped Celtics continue their winning start to the season.

In Portlaoise meanwhile, the Panthers also made it two wins from two games, with a second Limerick team in as many weeks falling at the hands of the midlanders as they ran out 85-73 point winners over LIT.

Limerick Celtics 78 IT Carlow Basketball 72

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: Turrell Morris 25, Fabio Hernandez 20, Jordan Hehir 13

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: James Butler 20, Johnny McCarthy 20, Armand Vaikuls 9

Half time score: Limerick Celtics 37-32 IT Carlow Basketball

Portlaoise Panthers 85 LIT 73

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Mike Pierre 18, Trevor Swayne 18, Jack Dooley 16

Top scorers LIT: Egidijus Baksys 19, Conal Brodrick 14, Matt Scamaffo 12, Andrew Curiel 12

Half time score: Portlaoise Panthers 51-40 LIT

Basketball Ireland

Men’s Division One

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 95-74 WIT Vikings

Limerick Celtics 78-72 IT Carlow Basketball

DBS Éanna 103-68 Ulster University Elks

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 93-70 Fr Mathews

Portlaoise Panthers 85-73 LIT

KUBS 82-90 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions (after overtime)

EJ Sligo All Stars 65-76 LYIT

Gamefootage.net Titans 60-91 Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers