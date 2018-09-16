Weekend Munster Rugby Domestic Results
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup :
Sundays Well 26, Bruff 15,
Cashel 32, Dolphin 6, ;
Old Crescent 24, Highfield 29
Limerick Charity Cup:
Young Munster , Nenagh Ormond , Conceded by Nenagh Ormond;
Munster Senior Seconds League Qualifier-N1:
Garryowen 22, Young Munster 13, ;
Munster Senior Seconds League Qualifier-N2:
UL Bohemian 29, Nenagh Ormond 17, ;
Thomond , Shannon , Conceded by Thomond;
Senior Friendly:
Cork Constitution 43, Garryowen 12, ;
UL Bohemian , Thomond , Conceded by UL Bohemian;
Womens Munster League Division 1:
Ballincollig 19, Highfield 10,
Bantry Bay 0, Tralee 55,
Shannon 8, Thurles 15, R1;
Carrick-on-Suir 13, Fermoy 17, R1;
North Munster Transfield Cup:
Richmond 25, Bruff 20, ;
North Munster McInerney Cup:
Richmond 31, Old Crescent 17, ;
Garryowen 47, Shannon 24, ;
Under 20 Friendly:
Shannon 28, Old Wesley 29;
Schools U19 Senior City Cup Limerick:
St Munchins 5, Glenstal Abbey 31, R1;
Rockwell 24, Castletroy College 29, R1;
Schools U19 Friendlies:
Christian Brothers Cork 13, Crescent College Comprehensive 5, A v A;
St Munchins 5, Roscrea CS 42, B v B;
Midleton College 28, Rockwell 26, ;
Schools U16 Junior City Cup Limerick:
Crescent College Comprehensive 38, Ard Scoil Ris 26, R1;
St Munchins 31, Glenstal Abbey 12, R1;
Rockwell 43, Castletroy College 7, R1;
Schools U16 Friendlies:
Presentation Brothers Cork 22, Temple Carrig, Greystones 5, A v A;
Presentation Brothers Cork 49, Temple Carrig, Greystones 0, B v B;
Midleton College 26, Rockwell 10, ;
Schools U14 Friendlies :
Roscrea CS 17, St Munchins 17, A v A;
Roscrea CS 15, St Munchins 24, B v B;
Youths U14 North Munster Section 1:
Ennis 15, Shannon Blacks 12, ;
Young Munster , Ballina - Killaloe , Conceded by Ballina - Killaloe;
Youths U14 North Munster Section 2:
Kilrush19, Thomond-Richmond 27, ;
UL Bohs-St Marys 10, Old Crescent 40, ;
Newcastle West , Nenagh Ormond , Conceded by Newcastle West;
Munster Club U18 Friendlies :
Bruff 38, Nenagh Ormond 19, ;
Waterpark 7, Enniscorthy 32,
U18 friendly ;
Ennis 19, Old Crescent 7, ;
Garryowen 34, Shannon 0, ;
Cork Constitution 15, Bandon RFC 0, ;
Cobh Pirates 28, Douglas-Carrigaline 10, ;
Old Christians 5, Ballincollig 10, ;
Clonmel 32, Carrick-Dungarvan 5,
Munster Club U16 Friendlies :
Dungarvan 12, Carrick-on-Suir 38,
U16 friendly; Cobh Pirates 43,
Muskerry 10, ; Kinsale 27,
Douglas-Carrigaline 7, ;
Youths U13 North Munster :
Garryowen 51, Young Munster 10, ;
