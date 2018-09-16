Weekend Munster Rugby Domestic Results

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup : 

Sundays Well 26, Bruff 15,

Cashel 32, Dolphin 6, ;

Old Crescent 24, Highfield 29

Limerick Charity Cup: 

Young Munster , Nenagh Ormond , Conceded by Nenagh Ormond; 

Munster Senior Seconds League Qualifier-N1: 

Garryowen 22, Young Munster 13, ; 

Munster Senior Seconds League Qualifier-N2: 

UL Bohemian 29, Nenagh Ormond 17, ;

Thomond , Shannon , Conceded by Thomond;

Senior Friendly: 

Cork Constitution 43, Garryowen 12, ;

UL Bohemian , Thomond , Conceded by UL Bohemian; 

Womens Munster League Division 1: 

Ballincollig 19, Highfield 10,

Bantry Bay 0, Tralee 55,

Shannon 8, Thurles 15, R1;

Carrick-on-Suir 13, Fermoy 17, R1; 

North Munster Transfield Cup

Richmond 25, Bruff 20, ; 

North Munster McInerney Cup: 

Richmond 31, Old Crescent 17, ;

Garryowen 47, Shannon 24, ; 

Under 20 Friendly: 

Shannon 28, Old Wesley 29;

Schools U19 Senior City Cup Limerick: 

St Munchins 5, Glenstal Abbey 31, R1;

Rockwell 24, Castletroy College 29, R1; 

Schools U19 Friendlies: 

Christian Brothers Cork 13, Crescent College Comprehensive 5, A v A;

St Munchins 5, Roscrea CS 42, B v B;

Midleton College 28, Rockwell 26, ; 

Schools U16 Junior City Cup Limerick: 

Crescent College Comprehensive 38, Ard Scoil Ris 26, R1;

St Munchins 31, Glenstal Abbey 12, R1;

Rockwell 43, Castletroy College 7, R1; 

Schools U16 Friendlies: 

Presentation Brothers Cork 22, Temple Carrig, Greystones 5, A v A;

Presentation Brothers Cork 49, Temple Carrig, Greystones 0, B v B;

Midleton College 26, Rockwell 10, ; 

Schools U14 Friendlies : 

Roscrea CS 17, St Munchins 17, A v A;

Roscrea CS 15, St Munchins 24, B v B; 

Youths U14 North Munster Section 1: 

Ennis 15, Shannon Blacks 12, ;

Young Munster , Ballina - Killaloe , Conceded by Ballina - Killaloe; 

Youths U14 North Munster Section 2:

 Kilrush19, Thomond-Richmond 27, ;

UL Bohs-St Marys 10, Old Crescent 40, ;

Newcastle West , Nenagh Ormond , Conceded by Newcastle West; 

Munster Club U18 Friendlies : 

Bruff 38, Nenagh Ormond 19, ;

Waterpark 7, Enniscorthy 32,

U18 friendly ;

Ennis 19, Old Crescent 7, ;

Garryowen 34, Shannon 0, ;

Cork Constitution 15, Bandon RFC 0, ;

Cobh Pirates 28, Douglas-Carrigaline 10, ;

Old Christians 5, Ballincollig 10, ;

Clonmel 32, Carrick-Dungarvan 5,

Munster Club U16 Friendlies : 

Dungarvan 12, Carrick-on-Suir 38,

U16 friendly; Cobh Pirates 43,

Muskerry 10, ; Kinsale 27,

Douglas-Carrigaline 7, ; 

Youths U13 North Munster :

Garryowen 51, Young Munster 10, ;