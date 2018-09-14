Fixtures and dates for Limerick's All Ireland hurling title defence in Munster SHC

LIMERICK will begin their All Ireland SHC title defence in the Gaelic Grounds against Cork.

The provisional dates and fixtures for the 2019 Munster SHC became available this Friday and Limerick will see action on the weekend of May 18/19 against The Rebels, who are the reigning provincial champions.

This will be a Round Two game, which Limerick free on the opening weekend when Cork play Tipperary and Clare v Waterford.

There is a free weekend in the Munster SHC next season and it falls on the third weekend.

Therefore Limerick will play one game, then have a free weekend and then play on three successive weekends.

Limerick's second game will be away to Waterford on June 1/2 with the venue to be confirmed.

On June 8/9 Limerick will entertain Clare in the Gaelic Grounds.

The final weekend of the Munster SHC group stages will see Limerick go to Thurles to play Tipperary on June 15/16.

LIMERICK FIXTURES

May 18/19 - Limerick v Cork in Gaelic Grounds

June 1/2 - Waterford v Limerick, TBC

June 8/9 - Limerick v Clare in Gaelic Grounds

June 15/16 - Tipperary v Limerick in Thurles