Limerick's All Ireland hurling win - The Stats behind the glory

As the dust settles on the 2018 GAA Championship, SURE has delved into the stats behind the season to give GAA fans a greater insight and understanding of how Dublin’s footballers become just the third side ever to win four All Ireland Football titles in a row and of course, how Limerick broke a 45-year drought to lift the Liam MacCarthy cup for the eighth time.

Sure compiled and analysed every pass, tackle and shot of Limerick’s Championship season to shed light on the stats that powered their performances.

Limerick 2018 Statistical Analysis:

Limerick’s average score per game has increased significantly in the 2018 championship, scoring 28.9 points per game. This compares favourably with an average score of 19.5 points in 2017, and 20.3 points in 2016

The focus on scores has yielded success despite an increase in points conceded. Limerick conceded 26.4 points per game, compared with an average of 23 points in 2017 and 19.3 points in 2016

Limerick’s ability to retain possession from their own restarts appears to have provided the platform for their level of scoring, as they won 70% of their own puckouts. This compares favourably with Galway for example, who managed to win 52% of their puckouts.

Dublin 2018 Statistical Analysis

Dublin’s average score in 2018 was 27.5 points per game. This is up from 25.7 points in 2017, and 20.9 points in 2016. That represents an increase of 6.6 points or 32% between 2016 and 2018Dublin’s scoring average for 2018 is also higher than any other season in the last 10 championships, with the second highest average coming in 2014, when they scored 26.4 points per game

Dublin appear to have adopted a slightly more open game plan. Despite an increase in scoring, their average score conceded has increased to 15.4 points in 2018 from 13.2 points in 2017, and 14.6 points in 2016

Discipline has also been a notable improvement. Average frees conceded per game has decreased from 17 per game in 2017, to 13 in 2018.Meanwhile, Dublin managed to avoid picking up a black card throughout the entire 2018 championship, compared with the two picked up in 2017

Also, the number of yellow cards received has dropped from 19 in 2017, to just 9 in 2018



