Opinion: Limerick SHC Super Six format is working - Jerome O'Connell

LAST November a new-look Super Six format was introduced to the Limerick SHC.

It seeded the top six teams in Group One, with a further six teams in Group Two. Four from Group One, and two from Group Two to reach the knockout stages.

The mood for change came after 14 games in the 2017 championship had a winning margin of more than 10-points.

With one round to play in the 2018 championship there have been eight games with a winning margin of more than 10-points.

But to my mind the new format has worked.

Twelve games have been played in each group. In Group One there have been six games won by double digits, two draws and one game won by a score.

The biggest winning margin was 16-points. Last year there were 10 games won by 16 or more points so even this group is more competitive.

Group Two is certainly more competitive. There have been just two games won by double digits, one draw and six games won by one score.

While four teams are guaranteed progress, their finishing order is yet to be determined. And, four teams are in contention for the remaining two places. There are six games to come in the final round of group games and there is something to play for in each game.

For more Limerick Leader Sport click here: