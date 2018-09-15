Betting: ‘Lion’ to roar in Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown 

THE eyes of the horse racing world will be on Longines Irish Champions Weekend with two mammoth fixtures staged at Leopardstown on Saturday and the Curragh on Sunday.

Now in its fifth year, Longines Irish Champions Weekend is the pinnacle of the Irish Flat racing season.

The feature race on Saturday at Leopardstown is the €1.25 million Group 1 QIPCO Irish Champions Stakes

Following his convincing victory at York earlier this week in the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes, John Gosden’s highly progressive three-year-old Roaring Lion is now a clear favourite to follow up in Saturday’s QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes.

He is Europe’s highest rated three-year-old, and his owner, Sheikh Fahad of Qatar Racing, sponsors Saturday’s big race.

Roaring Lion is getting better and better this season, and having won the Dante Stakes at York in May, he finished third in the Derby then won the Coral Eclipse Stakes.

Roaring Lion’s nearest market rival is the Aidan O’Brien-trained Saxon Warrior, but his best trip remains open to debate.

5/4 is a short price, but the ‘Lion’ can roar once more at Leopardstown.

