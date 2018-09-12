SEVEN different clubs are represented on the LeaderSport Limerick SHC Team of the Week.

The LeaderSport team is based on performances by hurlers for their clubs in last weekend's round four of the Credit Union Limerick senior hurling championship.

Just two of the team were members of John Kiely's 36-man All Ireland SHC winning panel - William O'Donoghue and Graeme Mulcahy.

It's a totally changed team from last week's selection.

Kilmallock lead the way with three players selected in the LeaderSport round four Limerick SHC selection.

TEAM: Cian O'Dwyer (Monaleen); Brian McPartland (Doon), Nigel Finch (Knockainey), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock); Shane O'Neill (South Liberties), William O'Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Philip O'Loughlin (Kilmallock); Dylan Sheehan (Murroe-Boher), Mike O'Grady (Knockainey); Brian Ryan (South Liberties), Seanie Tobin (Murroe-Boher), Josh Ryan (Doon); Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Luke Murphy (Monaleen).