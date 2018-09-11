Heineken Champions Cup gets new look logo

Following the recent announcement that Heineken has returned as title partner of the Heineken Champions Cup for the next four years, the EPCR have launched a new look logo, or as the press release states "developed a new visual identity for Europe’s blue-riband club rugby tournament"

EPCR’s design agency, Designwerk, was tasked with creating the new identity based on the integration of Heineken as a premium global brand with the power and energy of a tournament that is driven season after season by stars of the world game.

"To achieve this, we looked at how a rugby ball moves through the air and developed the concept using two separate rings that spin together to create the feel of a turbine engine," said Designwerk Chief Executive, Cristian Cook. "The turbine generates immense power and it’s that sort of irresistible energy that we see as the driving force of rugby."

The tournament will be more accessible than ever to supporters during 2018/19 and beyond with live free-to-air broadcasts on Channel 4 and Virgin Media taking the action to new audiences in the United Kingdom and Ireland, complementing the top-class coverage by BT Sport.

Leinster Rugby will kick off the defence of the trophy they won on an historic day in Bilbao when they open the 2018/19 campaign at home to Wasps on 12 October. The clash at the RDS Arena will launch what promises to be another stellar season culminating in a finals weekend next May at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.