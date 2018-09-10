WIN: Tickets to All Ireland Ladies Football Final Limerick v Louth in Croke Park
Limerick's Siofra Keane, Rebecca Delee and Sarah O'Sulivan at the team's media night, in Banogue, ahead of the All Ireland final
Limerick Leader Sport in association with Ladies Gaelic Football has two pairs of tickets to give away for Sunday's All Ireland Ladies Football Finals in Croke Park.
You can win one of these pairs by simply emailing us and using #LLSport in the subject line.
The competition ends this Wednesday September 12 at midnight. One entry per person only please.
Prize
Two pairs of tickets to Limerick versus Louth All Ireland Junior Ladies Football Final in Croke Park on Sunday at 11.45am
How to enter
Email sport@limerickleader.ie Using #LLSport in the subject line.
Please give details of your name, address and telephone number so that we can contact the winners by Thursday morning of this week.
