Limerick hurlers and Liam MacCarthy Cup going to the dogs

THE last of the tickets are on sale for the Limerick GAA Community Night at Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Friday, September 21.

The Club Limerick fund-raising event will be an extra night of racing at the Dock Road facility next week, supplementing the usual Thursday and Saturday racing.

The All Ireland wining Limerick senior hurling panel will be in attendance on the night, accompanied by the Liam MacCarthy cup.

All funds raised from the event will go towards the support of Limerick’s hurling and football teams for the 2018/19 campaign.

“There are a very limited amount of tickets still available so I would encourage people to book now if they intend on going. It should be a good night on what will be a busy weekend here in Limerick. It’s a great opportunity for hurling supporters to get behind both sets of teams – all in Limerick GAA and the team here at the track. We welcome all from Club Limerick, particularly the Limerick senior hurling panel and staff and of course, we can’t wait for Liam MacCarthy to visit Greenpark," said Racing Manager with Limerick Greyhound Stadium, Liam Kennedy.

There is a 12 race card on the night, with doors open from 6.30pm, including six finals on the night.

“Due to huge demand, this is a ticket-only event with no cash accepted on the turnstiles on the night,” added Kennedy.

Tickets for the event start at €10 which will gain access to the stadium, a race card, an entry to a buster race to be in with a chance of winning €250, as well as an entry to door prize of €1000. U-16s go free (subject to individual ticket), with entertainment also being provided.

The remaining tickets are available from the GAA club secretaries across Limerick.