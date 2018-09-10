How Limerick clubs fared in the Munster Senior Cup

OLD Crescent powered their way into the second round of the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup with victory over local rivals Thomond on Saturday.

Last season Ulster Bank League Division 2B winners Old Crescent outscored their Limerick rivals six tries to three in recording a 39-17 victory.

The sides were level 12-12 at half time but the home side ran out comfortable winners after the break.

Kevin Doyle (2), Donal Murphy, Brian Tuohy, Shane Mullally and Cian Reale were Crescent’s try scorers. Ronan McKenna kicked four conversions and a penalty,

Old Crescent’s reward for Saturday’s win is a home fixture against Highfield this Saturday, 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for UL-Bohemian who fell to a 23-16 defeat to Cashel at UL.

Harry Fleming scored a try and a conversion for UL-Bohs, while Mike Mullally kicked three penalties.

Niall Fitzgerald scored a try for Cashel and they were also awarded a penalty try. Jason Newton kicked three penalties and a conversion for the Tipperary side.

Bruff travel to Sunday’s Well for a second round fixture this Saturday, 2.30pm. The winners of that game will host Shannon in the quarter-finals of the competition.