One win for Limerick sides on opening weekend of Men's National basketball league

There was just one win for the three Limerick teams as the Mens National Basketball season began this weekend.

The Limerick Celtics scooped a win on the road against newcomers, WIT Vikings. Celtics’ head coach, Tony Hehir, stated: “We are happy to get a win in the opening game of the season. Vikings came back well and we made hard work of it in the third and fourth quarters, but it was nice to come away with the win.”



Fortune was not as kind for their neighbours UL Sports Eagles and LIT though, with the former losing out to Portlaoise Panthers at home and LIT pipped by Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney.



Up in Belfast, Ulster University Elks were 20 points clear of LYIT Donegal while in the last game of the weekend, EJ Sligo All Stars won out 66-74 against Gamefootage.net Titans in Galway.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

LIT 60-67 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

Top scorers LIT: Egidijus Baksys 19, Deividas Venckunas 11, Matt Scamaffo 9

Top scorers Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney: Papito Hersisia 23, Sean O Brien 22, Andrew Fitzgerald 4, Dylan O Sullivan 4

Half time score: LIT 33-33 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

UL Sports Eagles 75-81 Portlaoise Panthers

Top scorers UL Sports Eagles: Tarchee Brown 32, Diarmuid O Shea 14, Ciaran Woods 13

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Michael Pierre 36, James Gormley 16, Mantas Vilimas 10

Half time score: UL Sports Eagles 38-39 Portlaoise Panthers

WIT Vikings 72-79 Limerick Celtics

Top scorers WIT Vikings: Daniel Noe 34, Ryan Pepper 13, Jay Kavanagh 7

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: Tyrell Morris 43, Fabio Hernandez 14, Shane O Connell 8

Half time score: WIT Vikings 29-51 Limerick Celtics