WATCH: Munster fall to Glasgow in Guinness Pro14 at Scotstoun

Munster lost 25 - 10 to the Glasgow Warriors this evening at Scotstoun. A first half to forget for Johann van Graan's men, which saw them concede 22 unanswered points, left them with too much of a mountain to climb in the second 40.

Glasgow opened the scoring with a penalty from George Horne following some good attacking maul play from the home side. The Scots were to go further in front just seven minutes later when Callum Gibbins crossed for their second score following some impressive attacking play by the Dave Rennie coached side.

With captain Billy Holland having to go off injured, things went from bad to worse for Munster as they went further behind when Stuart Hogg crossed for a poacher's try following an excellent grubber kick through the Munster defence from MOTM Adam Hastings.

The nightmare first half continued for the men in red as Neil Cronin went off injured, before a pass from his replacement Duncan Williams, was dropped on his own line by JJ Hanrahan. As the former Rockwell star went to collect the ball, he knocked it on and Adam Ashe was there to pounce for Glasgow's third five pointer.

Munster came back out in the second half, playing with the aid of a slight breeze, they went after Glasgow with more intent. JJ Hanrahan only got four second half minutes, before his was replaced by new signing Joey Carbery. Before JJ left the field, he added Munster's first score of the game from the tee making it 22-3.

With Carbery, Beirne (making his debut), Marshall, Archer and Taute all coming off the bench, Munster's second half fighting spirit was rewarded in the 69th minute as Rhys Marshall crossed following 20+ attacking phases from the men in red.

Just when Munster were looking like reeling in their hosts, their Scottish international full back Stuart Hogg was on hand to knock over a straight forward penalty to leave the score at 25-10 after 73 minutes.

With the clock in red, Glasgow had a shot at claiming their bonus point win, however a knock on brought the game to an end.

Munster face the Ospreys next Friday night, September 14 at Musgrave Park.

Scoring and Key Points timeline:

15 - George Horne Penalty for Glasgow following offside against Mike Sherry - Glasgow 3 - 0 Munster

22 - Callum Gibbins try in the corner following some scintillating attacking play from Glasgow - Glasgow 8 - 0 Munster

- Conversion missed by Horne

25 mins - Fineen Wycherley on for Billy Holland

28 - Stuart Hogg try, following quick grubber kick through from Adam Hastings Glasgow 13 - 0 Munster

Conversion from Hogg - Glasgow 15 - 0 Munster

34 - Neill Cronin replaced by Duncan Williams (injured)

36 - Adam Ashe crossed for Glasgow's third score, following a knock on and fumble by JJ Hanrahan on his own line. Glasgow 20 - 0 Munster

Conversion by Hogg - Glasgow 22-0 Munster

------------- HALF TIME---------------------------

Half time - Beirne for Dave O'Callaghan and Archer for Ryan

43 - JJ Hanrahan kicks Munster's first points following a dominant scrum Glasgow 22- 3 Munster

44 - Joey Carbery for JJ Hanrahan

47 - Rhys Marshall for Mike Sherry

56 - James Cronin for Dave Kilcoyne

63 - Jaco Taute on for Rory Scannell

69 - TRY for Munster as Rhys Marshall crashes over from two metres out following 20 phases. Glasgow 22 - 8 Munster

Conversion by Carbery - Glasgow 22 - 10 Munster

73 - Stuart Hogg penalty, straight in front of the posts made it Glasgow 25 - 10 Munster

Glasgow Warriors: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Peter Horne, DTH van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, George Horne; Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson; Rob Harley, Jonny Gray; Ryan Wilson (CC), Callum Gibbins (CC), Adam Ashe.

Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, D’Arcy Rae, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Alex Dunbar, Niko Matawalu.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; Dave Kilcoyne, Mike Sherry, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne, Duncan Williams, Joey Carbery, Jaco Taute.

Match Officials

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant Referees: Dan Jones (WRU), Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Citing Commissioner: Paul Thomas (WRU)

TMO: Neil Paterson (SRU)