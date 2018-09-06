Limerick duo among nominees for U-21 Hurling Team of the Year

TWO Limerick players are among the nominees for the Bord Gais Energy U-21 Hurling Team of the Year for 2018.

Kyle Hayes is nominated at centre back while Brian Ryan is among the wing forward nominees.

Limerick entered the championship as defending champions. Pat Donnelly's side beat Clare in the first round but then lost to eventual champions national Tipperary in the Munster semi final.

The U-21 selection is based solely on performances at U-21 level.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry's Kyle Hayes faces opposition from Make Coleman (Cork) and Robert Byrne (Tipperary).

South Liberties Brian Ryan was Man of the Match when Limerick defeated Clare by 3-18 to 0-13 - he scored six points from play in Cusack Park Ennis. Ryan faces opposition from Robbie O’Flynn (Cork) and Joe O’Connor (Wexford).

Munster champions Cork have pipped All-Ireland winners Tipperary and Leinster champions Galway to earn the biggest representation of nominees. In total eleven Cork men make the list while Tipp and the Tribesmen both have nine players each included. Leinster runners-up Wexford have six players on the 45-man shortlist.

Limerick, Waterford, Dublin and Kilkenny are all represented by two players on the list. The remaining two places go to Carlow and Westmeath.

The U-21 Player of the Year nominees have also been announced. Tipperary’s Ger Browne and Jake Morris will compete against one another along with Galway’s Fintan Burke and Cork’s Mark Coleman for the accolade.

Last year’s winner of the accolade was Limerick’s Aaron Gillane.

The Bord Gais Energy U-21 Team of the Year and Player of the Year nominees were picked by a panel of judges chaired by Bord Gais Energy Sports Ambassador Ger Cunningham alongside Bord Gais Energy Ambassador Joe Canning, Waterford's Ken McGrath and TG4’s Micheal O'Domhnaill.

The winners of the Bord Gais Energy U-21 Team of the Year and Player of the Year will be announced on Wednesday October 17 when the B Championship Player of the Year will also be announced. Winners will receive their awards on Friday October 19 at a special ceremony in Dublin.

Goalkeepers: Billy Nolan (Waterford), Barry Hogan (Tipperary), Ger Collins (Cork).

Right Corner Back: Paddy Smyth (Dublin), David Lowney (Cork), Damien Reck (Wexford).

Full Back: Darren Byrne (Wexford), Jack Fitzpatrick (Galway), Brian McGrath (Tipperary).

Left Corner Back: Killian O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Shane Bannon (Galway), Niall O’Leary (Cork).

Right Half Back: Fintan Burke (Galway), Conor Prunty (Waterford), Billy Hennessy (Cork).

Centre Back: Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Make Coleman (Cork), Robert Byrne (Tipperary).

Left Half Back: Dylan Quirke (Tipperary), Jack Grealish (Galway), Ian Carty (Wexford).

Midfield: Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), Richie Leahy (Kilkenny), Tom Monaghan (Galway), Seán Loftus (Galway), Ger Browne (Tipperary), Conor Cahalane (Cork).

Right Half Forward: Brian Ryan (Limerick), Robbie O’Flynn (Cork), Joe O’Connor (Wexford).

Centre Forward: Jerome Cahill (Tipperary), Rory O’Connor (Wexford), Declan Dalton (Cork).

Left Half Forward: Killian Doyle (Westmeath), Cianan Fahy (Galway), Shane Kingston (Cork).

Right Corner Forward: Jake Morris (Tipperary), Kevin Cooney (Galway), Colin Currie (Dublin).

Full Forward: Tim O’Mahoney (Cork), John Donnelly (Kilkenny), Mark Kehoe (Tipperary).

Left Corner Forward: Simon Casey (Wexford), Evan Niland (Galway), Chris Nolan (Carlow).