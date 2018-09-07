TEN different clubs are represented on the LeaderSport Limerick SHC Team of the Week.

The LeaderSport team is based on performances by hurlers for their clubs in last weekend's round three of the Credit Union Limerick senior hurling championship.

Four of the team were members of John Kiely's 36-man All Ireland SHC winning panel - Mike Casey, Barry Nash, Oisin O'Reilly and Barry Murphy.

Ballybrown, Monaleen, Doon, Adare and Kilmallock all have two players on the selected team.

Jamie Porter and Daniel Minehan were also selected on the round one Limerick SHC Team of the Week. None of the round two team have been selected.

TEAM: Cian Hedderman (Ballybrown); Jody Hannon (Adare), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Jamie Porter (Monaleen); Denis Moloney (Doon), Daniel Minehan (Ahane), Ciaran Barry (Ahane); Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Jack Kelleher (Patrickswell); Barry Nash (South Liberties), Padraic Barron (Knockainey), Mark O'Dwyer (Monaleen); Oisin O'Reilly (Kilmallock), Andrew Cliffe (Ballybrown), Barry Murphy (Doon).