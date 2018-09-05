Teenage Limerick soccer ace kicks-off scholarship in the US

A TALENTED Limerick teenage soccer player has begun a prestigious scholarship at West Liberty University in West Virginia.

Eighteen-year-old Claire Kelly, a past pupil of Castletroy College, who has played soccer with Aisling Annacotty, and Limerick FC and will now be playing with the “Hilltoppers” soccer team.

Kelly will have the opportunity to combine her University studies alongside playing high level football and training full time for the next four years.

The scholarship has been gained through the assistance of PASS4Soccer Scholarships.

Claire Kelly said: “The idea of travelling and playing soccer and studying in another country really appeals to me. I can’t wait to start playing in what is a professional set up.

“I am looking forward to improving my game and continuing to develop as a player. I chose West Liberty University because it looked like they have a great soccer programme led by coach Barry Christmas.

“He saw me play at the PASS4Soccer Showcase in London, in December and since has been very helpful to me in the whole process West Liberty have a good Biology programme which is what I am interested in studying.”

Claire took part in a USA Coach Showcase held at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre last December to help further their exposure to US universities.