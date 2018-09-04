Limerick teen, 15, is Galway Utd's youngest ever League of Ireland player
Dara Costelloe pictured playing for the LDSL against the Dundalk League in the 2016 Kennedy Cup Trophy Final played for Galway Utd in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday
A 15-YEAR-OLD Limerick teenager has become the youngest player ever to represent Galway United in a SSE Airtricity League fixture.
Dara Costello became the youngest player to take the field for Galway when coming on as a substitute in their SSE Airtricity League fixture with Finn Harps.
Costelloe was sprung from the bench in the second half of the contest in Ballybofey which ended in a 2-0 win for the home side.
Costelloe has made a big impact since joining Galway United’s under-15 team last season from Limerick club Aisling Annacotty.
The versatile Costelloe has played a hugely significant role in helping Galway United into second place in the Southern Elite Division.
Costelloe came into Galway’s under-17 squad this season and has made 17 appearances in 2018.
Galway United first team and U-17 manager Alan Murphy said: “Dara Costelloe is a hugely talented kid from Limerick, that’s going to push on.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on