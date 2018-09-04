Limerick teen, 15, is Galway Utd's youngest ever League of Ireland player

A 15-YEAR-OLD Limerick teenager has become the youngest player ever to represent Galway United in a SSE Airtricity League fixture.

Dara Costello became the youngest player to take the field for Galway when coming on as a substitute in their SSE Airtricity League fixture with Finn Harps.

Costelloe was sprung from the bench in the second half of the contest in Ballybofey which ended in a 2-0 win for the home side.

Costelloe has made a big impact since joining Galway United’s under-15 team last season from Limerick club Aisling Annacotty.

The versatile Costelloe has played a hugely significant role in helping Galway United into second place in the Southern Elite Division.

Costelloe came into Galway’s under-17 squad this season and has made 17 appearances in 2018.

Galway United first team and U-17 manager Alan Murphy said: “Dara Costelloe is a hugely talented kid from Limerick, that’s going to push on.”