Limerick Youth soccer round up

Last week, Limerick's Youth football top two sides, Regional Utd and Aisling Annacotty played in Dooradoyle and a double from Caimin Ayers gave Aisling the spoils.

Fairview Rgs got their season off the ground with a surprise 6 - 1 win over Mungret Reg. Eoin Duff did most of the damage with four goals while Josh Shinnors and Leon Goodwin also scored for the winners; Darragh Killian replied.

Charleville proved too strong for 1 Nenagh AFC and ran in goals from Oran O'Connell (3), Joey Herbert, Jason Collins, David O'Connell and Cian McNamara.

In Division Two Caledonians beat Shelbourne thanks to an Anthony McNamara goal while in Division Three Lisnagry go top after beating Carew Park 4-1. Chris Jastrzebski and Ross O'Brien May scored two apiece while Jer Crawford replied for Carew.

In the Under 17 Leagues, Aisling Annacotty beat Kilfrush in a high scoring game in Annacotty. Caimin Ayers (2), Peter O'Grady, Caimin Ayers and Mark Burchill netted for the winners; Jordan Dineen, Tyrique McNamara and Killian Reale replied for Kilfrush.

Mungret Reg’s good form continued as they hit Charleville for six through Darragh Killian (2), Sean Ezekannagha, Philip O'Toole, Darragh O'Shea and Sean Ezekannagha. Cian McNamara and Jorge Gustavo scored for the Cork lads.

Regional also struck six at Nenagh AFC through David O'Connell (2), Michael Zalewski, Conor Ryan, Paudie Hartigan and an own goal.

Caherdavin Celtic beat Newport with goals from Rhys Dunne, Conor O'Shaughnessy and Rhys Dunne. Jack Foley replied.

Goals from Ethan Hannon (2), Gavin Noonan, John Cassidy, Darragh Varley, Evan Hernandez, Darragh McGleenan, Colin Browne and an own goal helped Corbally Utd to a big win over Aisling Annacotty B. and Shelbourne also won big against Regional Utd B. Karl Buckley (2), John Moloney, Frank Hogan, Kyle Luck, Jack Rice, Dylan Franklin and an own goal accounted for the scores.

In Division Three Kilmallock beat Regional Utd C with scores from Tadhg Hanly (2), Gearoid O'Leary and Liam Enright.