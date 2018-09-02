WATCH: Limerick's James Chawke gets hero's welcome home following Manx Grand Prix win

Limerick's motor road racer James Chawke was welcomed home to his native Rathkeale this evening following his win in the Junior Manx Grand Prix at the Isle of Man TT course.

Chawke was won the race by just 4.4 seconds ahead of Manx rider Dean Osbourne after the 151 mile (242.8km) race, with Kendal's Stephen Parsons third.

The 26-year-old BBC Sport: "It is incredible. The take the chequered flag on Glencrutchery Road is a dream come true. I felt like John McGuinness. It just means the world to me - what more could a man ask for"

As you can see from the video, taken from the Manx Grand Prix official Facebook page, Chawke received a warm welcome, even if the did bring the rain with him from the Isle of Man.

