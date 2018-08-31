All Ireland winners sparkle as Limerick hurling championship resumes after four months

AFTER a four month inter-county break round three of the Limerick SHC resumed this Friday evening with wins for Patrickswell, Ahane and Murroe-Boher.

In Group One Patrickswell had a 1-20 to 2-12 win over parishioners Ballybrown in Claughaun.

Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane all lined out for Gary Kirby's men with Lynch hitting three points from play from midfield.

A goal from Peter Harty had The Well 1-6 to 0-4 ahead after 19-minutes. But a fine Bryan Griffin goal came in reply and it was 1-9 to 1-6 to the men in blue and gold at half time.

Points from Kevin O'Brien, Lynch, Gillane (frees) and Lar Considine ensured the Patrickswell lead, although there was an injury goal for Ballybrown from an Alan O'Connor free.

Ahane had a 0-18 to 1-9 win over Knockainey.

Morrissey brothers Tom and Dan led the Castleconnell side to the win - Dan with two points from play and Tom ending with nine points - six from frees.

In Group Two, Ahane were 0-8 to 0-6 ahead at half time.

Padraic Barron had a Knockainey goal in the 43rd minute - he finished with 1-8 (1-2 from play).

But Ahane held on for a merited win.

Also in Group Two, Murroe-Boher had a 2-20 to 1-10 win over Cappamore. The winners were 1-9 to 0-3 ahead by half time.

Limerick SHC

Ahane 0-18 Knockainey 1-9

Patrickswell 1-20 Ballybrown 2-12

Murroe-Boher 2-20 Cappamore 1-10

Limerick Premier IHC

Blackrock 1-18 Pallasgreen 1-18

Limerick IHC

Dromin-Athlacca 4-14 St Patricks 1-10

Glenroe 4-16 Granagh-Ballingarry 3-15

Na Piarsaigh 0-19 Newcastle West 1-16