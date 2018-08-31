Limerick player signs first team contract with Galway United

A TALENTED young Limerick soccer player has signed a first team contract with SSE Airtricity League First Division side Galway United.

Fifteen-year-old Dara Costelloe has made a big impact since joining Galway United’s under-15 team last season from Limerick club Aisling Annacotty.

The versatile Costelloe has played a hugely significant role in helping Galway United into second place in the Southern Elite Division.

Costelloe came into Galway’s under-17 squad this season and has made 17 appearances in 2018.

Galway United first team and U-17 manager Alan Murphy said: “Dara Costelloe is a hugely talented kid from Limerick, that’s going to push on.

“For him to be in with a chance of making his first team debut between now and the end of the season is exciting for us as a club.”