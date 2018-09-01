Desmond League begins after false start

Last week’s starting date was put back to this Sunday because of an email received from the FAI stating that the consent of a player was now required to have his personal information inputted on the FAI Net for registration.

The method to achieve this is the use of an individual form for each player, which can be downloaded from the FAI website www.fai.ie.

The player’s signature confers consent for the League and the FAI to have his details on FAI Net. Failure to obtain a player’s consent will result in non-compliance by the League and FAI with the recently enacted state legislation GDPR.

Following the FAI’s clarified position on the matter, the cancellation of last Sunday’s fixtures was to allow the League/FAI achieve compliance with GDPR legislation by allowing clubs additional time to obtain the signatures of their players on individual forms. Clubs should then either scan each form and upload to FAI NET (preferable) or post to the League Registrar Mike Walsh, Killeens, Reens Pike, Ardagh, Co. Limerick.

All signed forms should be uploaded to FAI Net or posted to the League Registrar by Friday 31/8/18. Please act immediately to meet this deadline.

The Youths League begins on Saturday. Division 1 looks very strong and Broadford United will be favourite to retain the title as all but three of last year’s panel are underage again. The other five teams will all provide stiff competition.

Mountcollins could be the dark horses in Division 2 as they had a good u-16 team two seasons ago.

Saturday September 1

Youths Division 1

Askeaton AFC V Newcastle West Town FC 230 (L. O’Connor)

Rathkeale AFC V Ballingarry AFC 230 (G. O’Connor)

Abbeyfeale Utd V Broadford Utd 230 (J. Roche)

Youths Division 2

Granagh Utd V Carrig Celtic 230 (P. O’Connor)

Mountcollins AFC V Breska Rovers 230 (S. Hartnett)

St. Itas V Ferry Rangers 230 (D. Wallace)

Shannonside FC bye



Sunday Sept 2

Limerick Desmond Football League domestic fixtures are scheduled to avoid to the All-Ireland Senior Football Final where possible.



Premier Division

Abbeyfeale Utd V Ballingarry AFC 1030am (J. Roche)

Carrig Celtic V Rathkeale AFC 1030am (P. O’Brien)

Granagh Utd V Newcastle West Town FC 1030am (P. O’Connor)

Killeaney/Bally Rovers V Broadford Utd at Knockdown 1030am (P. King)

Kildimo Utd V Glin Rovers 1030am (E. Noonan

Division 1

AK Utd V Breska Rovers in Kilcornan 1030am (L. O’Connor)

Athea Utd V Adare Utd 130pm (P. O’Brien)

Ballysteen AFC V Rathkeale B 130pm (E. Noonan)

Feenagh V Shountrade AFC 1030am (G. O’Connor)

Newcastle West Town Reserves V Shannonside FC 130pm in The Demese (G. O’Connor)

Division 2

Askeaton AFC V Glin Rovers B 130pm (L. O’Connor)

Broadford Utd Reserves V Rockhill Rovers 130pm (J. Roche)

Glantine V Ballingarry B 130pm (J. Molyneaux)

Knockaderry AFC V Abbeyfeale Utd B 130pm (P. O’Connor)

Newcastle West Town B V Killeaney/Bally Rovers Reserves 130pm in Woodfield (P. O’Donnell)

Pallaskenry AFC V Creeves Celtic 1030am (T. Fitzmaurice)

St. Itas V Ferry Rangers 1030am (S. Hartnett)