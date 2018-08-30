Cambridgeshire success at last for Jaytee Patriot in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE was Cambridgeshire success at last for Jaytee Patriot last Saturday in Limerick.

The Paul Hennessy trained and John Turner owned greyhound was runner-up last season.

This time round Jaytee Patriot finished strongly to win the Limerick Cambridgeshire Open 750 title in fine style to take the €1000 first prize.

The winner’s time was 42.25 just beating Jaytee Jasper into second place – also for Turner.

Back in third place was Joseph O’Flaherty’s Moorstown Venus.

Saturday’s card opened with a sprint – won in 19.33 by Gleesons Dream for Cathal Gleeson The winner was three quarters of a length clear of Millmount Blue for J O’Connor.

There was a novice 525 win for Malbay Bondi in 29.54. The Ciara Burke and Jason O’Dwyer owned winner had four lengths to spare on the line. Second was Dan Philips with Vito Jet.

Patrick Cregan won another novice with Riverside Fred. The N1 525 was won in 29.03 and by four lengths. Second was Liosgarbh Cahy for Anna Loughney.

Rocket Hero won a sprint in 19.30. The Patrick O’Sullivan and Donal Leahy owned winner had four lengths to spare in the S9/S10. Back in second was Craghmoher West for the Mortar and Steel syndicate.

Rathkeale’s Joe Williams had Kyletaun Ragna as an A7 525 winner. The winner had seven and a half lengths to spare on the line. James Roche had the second placed dog in Lurriga Silver.

Athea’s Diane and Philip Mahon had Knockbawn Buddy as an A2 525 winner. Three quarters of a length back in second was Salmic Jack for trainer Patrick Guilfoyle and owner Michael Mackey.

Yankee On won for MJ Kehoe and Patrick Moroney in a S6/S8 Bitch 350. In 19.38 the winner just tasted success on the line. Narrowly beaten into second was Gower Queen for Anna Carey.

A sprint, S4/S5 350, was won in 19.40 by Rockvale Zero for David Egan. Beaten three quarters of a length into second was Thomas Gammell with Atta Girl Izzy.

Bernard Coffey and the White Speed syndicate won with Blue Asprilla in an A4 525. The winner was three quarters of a length clear in 29.10. Second was Cheerygrove Una for John Murphy.

The final race of Saturday’s card was an A4 550. The winning time of 30.37 was good enough for a three lengths win for Bueno for trainer Donal Cooney and the Green Leaf syndicate. Second was Stephen Murray and Helen Vaughan with Cahernorry Black.

There was a 10 race card last Thursday night.

The opening A3 525 was won in 29.32 by Ballistic Ivan. The Patrick O’Donoghue and Donal Cooney dog won by one length. Second was Reservist for the Ol syndicate and Padraig O’Lore.

There was an A2 525 success for Paudie Ryan. His Fancy Sky won in 29.20. Three quarters of a length back in second was Day Time Trotter for Jerry Moloney.

Gearoid Kelly won with Mountplummer in an A3 525. The winning time was 29.09 with two lengths to spare on the line. Second was PJ Ryan with Coosane Tom.

Cathal Gleeson secured a weekend double when Gleeons Rocket won an A4 525. In 29.36 the winner had six lengths to spare on the line. Second was Patrick and Aoife Coffey of Doon with Carrigmore Jet.

Loudra McNamara won with Fireball Michael in an A7 525. The winner had seven lengths of a winning margin in a time of 29.94. Second was Brother Barnes for Fiachra MacDomhnaill.

Seamus and John Rainsford won with Adamant Page in a sprint. The 350 was won in 19.21. Two lengths back in second was Emma Staunton and Mortimer Kennedy’s Ballyregan Hope.

The John Murphy owned Cherrygrove Vic won an A6 525 in 29.29. The winning time was good enough for a four lengths win over Greenisle Artist for Sean Mulcahy.

James McMahno had Lissatouk Prince as an A5 525 winner. There were four and a half lengths to spare in a time of 29.17. Second was Ballinulty Loveu for Michael O’Brien.

Cratloe’s Liam Carroll brought the Thursday card to a close with a back-to-back double.

Firstly, his Portdrine King won an A4 525 in 29.25 Three lengths back in second was Loughgur Let for Patrick Condon.

The Carroll double was complete when Portdrine Lord won an A3 525. In 29.15 the winner was a length and a half quicker than Rockalong Aqua for Michael McNamara and James O’Shea with trainer Donncha McNamara.