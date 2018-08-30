Limerick stars named in Munster Women's side to face Connacht

Munster Women’s Head Coach, Laura Guest, has named her side to take on Connacht in the squad’s Interprovincial Championship opener at Irish Independent Park this Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).

Prop Fiona Hayes and back-row Chloe Pearse are this season’s co-captains with a mix of experience and youth included in the squad.

Ireland Women’s captain, Ciara Griffin, is named at openside flanker as Ireland Women and Munster stalwart, Niamh Briggs, starts at inside centre.

There are several new faces, including full-back Enya Breen, and replacement Christine Coffey, who have come through the Munster Rugby Talent Identification Programme.

On announcing her squad, Guest said: "Our primary goal is to retain the Interprovincial title, but that task gets more difficult each season.

"There are no easy games at this level and for now every bit of our focus is on playing Connacht on Saturday at Irish Independent Park."

The squad will get the defence of their Interpro title underway as part of a double-header with Munster U18 Girls, who play their Leinster equivalents at the same venue (kick-off 12.30pm).

Guest continued: "We hope there will be a big Munster crowd there on the day, who can enjoy the double-header of Munster U18s and ourselves."

The Munster U18 Girls squad are defending their first U18 Interprovincial Series title, having recorded an unbeaten season last year.

As part of the IRFU’s new feature, Senior and U18 matches will take place on the same day.

Munster U18 Girls will travel to the Sportsground to face Connacht U18 next Sunday, 9 September, before taking on Ulster U18 at MU Barnhall on Saturday 15 September.

Munster Women will travel to Portadown RFC on Saturday 9 September for a clash with Ulster before facing Leinster at Energia Park on Saturday 15 September.

Munster U18 Girls & Munster Women Double-Header, Saturday 1 September, Irish Independent Park from 12.30pm: €5 Adult, €3 OAP/Student, U18s go free.

Munster Women v Connacht Women

15. Enya Breen – Bantry Bay RFC

14. Laura O’Mahony – UL Bohemian RFC

13. Niamh Kavanagh – UL Bohemian RFC

12. Niamh Briggs – UL Bohemian RFC

11. Laura Sheehan – UL Bohemian RFC

10. Rachel Allen-Connolly – UL Bohemian RFC

9. Nicole Cronin – UL Bohemian RFC

1. Fiona Hayes – UL Bohemian RFC (C)

2. Kate Sheehan – UL Bohemian RFC

3. Fiona Reidy – UL Bohemian RFC

4. Roisin Ormond – Ballincollig RFC

5. Siobhan McCarthy – Railway Union RFC

6. Edel Murphy – UL Bohemian RFC

7. Ciara Griffin – UL Bohemian RFC

8. Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian RFC (C)



Replacements

16. Orla Curtin – Shannon RFC

17. Andrea Stock – Bantry Bay RFC

18. Clodagh Cronin – Durham University RFC

19. Clodagh O’Halloran – UL Bohemian RFC

20. Sarah Quin – Richmond RFC

21. Christine Coffey – Thurles RFC

22. Ciara Scanlan – St. Marys College RFC

23. Eimear Considine – UL Bohemian RFC