Limerick's Junior soccer enters round five

THIS Thursday evening, the PJ Matthews Premier League continues with its fifth series of games.

Following a disappointing weekend for the top flight in which Charleville conceded a walkover to champions Janesboro and the Prospect versus Carew Park game was abandoned at half time, it is hoped we can get back to business as normal.

Early leaders, Ballynanty Rovers, welcome Aisling to LIT where they will be vying for their fifth consecutive win. New manager Donal Magee could not have wished for a better start and he will be keen to keep the winning run going.

New signing Aaron Nunan has settled into his new surroundings with ease and in the three games he has played to date, he boasts a 100% scoring record.

Stephen McNamara is a vital cog in the side and now has the back up of veteran keeper Darren Whelan to assist while the return to the club of Shane Guerin has allowed Dermot Fitzgerald to fill a more attacking role.

Aisling for their part after a disappointing start bounced back with back-to-back wins over Nenagh and Kilmallock.

Mike Aherne and Eddie Hickey have a very young panel at their disposal and hope to mould the side to their style. With a number of the side just out of youth football it may prove a long term goal but they are well capable in their current guise of taking on any side in the League.

Two points behind Balla, sit Pike Rvs who face a difficult game away to Regional United. The Dooradoyle side started the season well but dropped points against Fairview and Balla has seen them take a backward step.

Pike Rovers were rocked on Sunday by Paul Danaher's late equaliser to spoil their 100% record.

The ‘Hoops’ have looked solid to date and possess serious threat when in attack mode. With Eoin Hanrahan and Darragh Rainsford raiding either wing they look a frightening proposition to any opposition.

Conor Kavanagh has resumed his midfield round at Crossagalla with ease and the form of Steven McGann, Colin Daly and Shane Walsh gives an indication of their strength. However Regional will take heart from Fairview's success in eking out a point last weekend and will be hoping to emulate it at least.

Champions, Janesboro have a game less played and had no game last weekend due to a no-show. They have eased through their program to date scoring goals for fun. They will find Thursday's opposition a little tougher as they meet a Fairview side determined to return the club to the heady heights of the 90's and 00's.

Fairview United have AJ O'Connor, Paudie Quinn and Brian Murphy back in the side along with new signing Ross Mann to add to a talented cohort already in place.

Kilmallock struggled last weekend when they went down heavily to Aisling. They are a much better squad than last week's display suggested and if they get a full squad out they will be determined to show their worth.

They meet a Geraldines side slightly disappointed not to have taken full points from their game with Nenagh on Sunday.

Nenagh fought back well from going behind to the Dines and in face could have won it if Donie Curtin had not equalised ten minutes from time.

On Sunday, Nenagh host a Carew Park side going through a difficult phase. The loss of a couple of players has forced the club to call upon old stalwarts to fill the gaps. While it is commendable that these lads would help out the club it is not a long term solution.

It was a tough weekend for the hard working Charleville club whose players failed to show against Janesboro last weekend. For a proud club like Charleville it is not the norm and they will be determined to show on Thursday that last weekend was an aberration.

In their way is Prospect Priory who had their game with Carew last weekend stalled at half time. They will be glad to get back to normal asap.

There is a three way tie at the top of the Division 1A heading into tomorrow's games.

Cappamore host a resurgent Fairview B and will get nothing easy. Many people's favourites at this early stage, Coonagh travel to take on Murroe while Mungret Regional will be tested by an Athlunkard Villa side just behind the top three.

The lead in Division 1B is also shared between three sides, all in action on Thursday. Shelbourne who have been in prolific form, host Knockainey who have Irish International John Tierney on board. Hill Celtic face a difficult task away to Ballylanders while a strong looking Newport side travel to Caherdavin.

Fixtures

Thurs August 30

(All Games Kick Off 6.30)

PJ Matthews Premier League

Regional United V Pike Rovers, J Hayes, Ballynanty V Aisling /Annacotty, N Casey, Fairview United V Janesboro, R Broe, Kilmallock V Geraldines, J McNamara, Charleville V Prospect Priory, A Keogh, Nenagh V Carew Park, K Gorman



Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Cappamore V Fairview B, B Higgins, Castle Rovers V Aisling Annacotty B, R McCann, Murroe V Coonagh, M Kennedy, Corbally Utd A V Holycross, Martin Monahan, Summerville Rvs V Moyross, M Kiely, Mungret Regional V Athlunkard Villa, S Rooney

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Shelbourne V Knockainey, M Cuddihy, Ballylanders V Hill Celtic, Mike Monahan, Caherdavin V Newport, A Whelan, Kilfrush V Southend, G Clancy

All Tan Sunbed Div 3B

Herbertstown V Hyde Rgs B,K McCormack, Coonagh Utd V Northside, P O’Brien

Eden Hair Salon Div 4

Coonagh C V Parkville B, J Clancy, Aisling/Annacotty E V Newport C , D Downing

Balon Sport U17 Div 1

Nenagh V Fairview, J Rooney, Aisling/Annacotty V Newport, A Galvin



Balon Sport U17 Div 2

Caherdavin V Shelbourne, J Curran, Geraldines V Kilfrush, M Bourke, Aisling/Annacotty B V Corbally B, A Whelan

Saturday September 1

(All games kick off 6.30pm)

McGettigans Div 2A

Glenview v Kennedy Park, Martin Monahan, Hyde Rgs v Patrickswell, M Kiely, Star Rvs v Charleville, M Bourke

McGettigans Div 2B

Caherdavin Celtic v Holycross, M Kennedy, Ballynanty Rvs v Pallasgreen, M Murphy, Athlunkard Villa v Parkville,

Sta Furniture Div 3A

Kilmallock V Castle United, E Kenny, Murroe B V Abbey Rovers, J Mulligan, Aisling C V Meanus, Astro, J Clancy, Knockainey B V Prospect Priory B, P O'Brien

All Tan Sunbed Div 3B

Dromore v Kilfrush, D Downing, Mungret Reg v Weston Villa, K McCormack

Eden Hair Salon Div 4

Murroe v Lisnagry, Mike Monahan, Fairview v Shelbourne,

Nick Green Youth Div 1

Fairview v Mungret Reg, R Broe, Regional Utd v Aisling, N Casey, Charleville v Nenagh, J McNamara

Nick Green Youth Div 2

Caledonians v Shelbourne, J Curran, Aisling v Caherdavin, Kilonan, T Duggan, Regional B v Corbally Utd, G Clancy

Ken T Griffin Const Youth 3

Lisnagry v Carew Park, T O'Sullivan

Sunday Sept 2

PJ Matthews Premier League

Aisling /Annacotty V Regional United, 10.30, B Higgins, Geraldines V Ballynanty, 10.30, K Gorman, Carew Park V Kilmallock, 10.30,J McNamara, Nenagh V Charleville, 10.30, J Hayes, Janesboro V Pike Rovers, 2.00, A Keogh, R Broe, J McNamara

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Aisling Annacotty B V Cappamore, 10.30, S Rooney, Coonagh V Fairview B, 10.30, R Broe, Holycross V Castle Rovers, 10.30, T Duggan, Moyross V Murroe, 10.30, G Clancy, Athlunkard Villa V Corbally Utd A, 10.30, N Casey, Mungret Regional V Summerville Rvs, 10.30, M Kiely

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Hill Celtic V Shelbourne, M Kennedy, 10.30, Granville V Knockainey, 10.30, M Murphy, Newport V Ballylanders, 10.30,M Cuddihy, Southend V Regional B, 10.30, Martin Monahan, Geraldines B V Caherdavin, 10.30, Rathuard, M Kavanagh, Caherconlish V Kilfrush, 10.30, M Bourke

McGettigans Div 2A

Glenview v Kennedy Park, 2.00, Martin Monahan

All Tan Sunbed Div 3B

Northside v Brazuca Utd, Long Pavement, Mike Monahan, 10.30, Coonagh Utd v Cappamore, 2.00, P J Walsh

Balon Sport U17 Div 1

Newport V Nenagh, 2.00, J Hayes, Charleville V Fairview, 2.00, G Clancy, Regional United V Aisling/Annacotty, 2.00, K Gorman

Balon Sport U17 Div 2

Cappamore V Geraldines, 2.00, M Murphy, Corbally A V Caherdavin, 2.00, J Curran, Kilfrush V Aisling/Annacotty B, 2.00, M Kiely, Corbally B V Ballynanty, 2.00, A Galvin

Tuesday Sept 4

(All games kick off 6.30pm)

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Fairview Rgs v Moyross, J McNamara

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Ballylanders v Geraldines, M Murphy, Regional Utd v Caherconlish, J Curran

McGettigans Div 2B

Newport v Aisling, S Rooney

Sta Furniture Div 3A

Janesboro v Wembley Rvs, G Collopy

Balon Sport U17 Div 2

Corbally Utd A v Corbally Utd B, A Galvin

Thursday September 6

(All games kick off 6.30pm)

PJ Matthews Premier League

Regional United V Janesboro, J Hayes, Aisling /Annacotty V Geraldines, R McCann, Pike Rovers V Prospect Priory, K Gorman, Ballynanty V Carew Park, LIT Grass, R Broe, Fairview United V Nenagh, N Casey, Kilmallock V Charleville, A Keogh

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Cappamore V Coonagh, B Higgins, Aisling Annacotty B V Holycross, M Kennedy, Castle Rovers V Athlunkard Villa, T Duggan, Murroe V Mungret Regional, J McNamara, Corbally Utd A V Summerville Rvs, G Clancy

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Shelbourne V Granville, J Curran, Hill Celtic V Newport, Martin Monahan, Knockainey V Southend, M Kiley, Caherdavin V Kilfrush, M Murphy