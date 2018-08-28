Limerick hurling legend inducted into GAA Museum Hall of Fame

The GAA Museum at Croke Park has today announced the induction of Limerick hurler Leonard Enright into the Hall of Fame for 2018 covering the period 1980 to 1984.

Enright, along with Armagh footballer Joe Kernan were honoured at a special ceremony at the GAA Museum at Croke Park today.

Leonard Enright enjoyed a lengthy inter county career throughout the 70s and 80s as the Patrickswell man established himself as one of the finest full backs of his generation.

Renowned as an imposing defender who combined strength and determination with a subtle touch and a shrewd awareness. Part of the Limerick panel in the 1973 All-Ireland final, Enright won Munster titles in 1980 and 1981 and League titles in 1984 and 1985. At a time of fierce competition for this position, he was the All-Star full-back in 1980, 1981 and 1983, and he was later synonymous with the development of Gaelic Games in Mary Immaculate College.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan, congratulated the players on being named on the prestigious list which acknowledges their massive contribution to the GAA at the highest level over a prolonged period.

He said: “Former players have a special place in the history of the GAA and nowhere is this captured better than in the GAA Museum where their achievements are highlighted and revered. I am delighted to welcome these two outstanding GAA ambassadors into our GAA Museum Hall of Fame. Both of these individuals illuminated their respective codes, setting consistently high standards that thrilled crowds and have left an enduring legacy on our Games”.

“I congratulate Leonard and Joe and I hope this acknowledgement helps shine a light on their efforts over many years to generations who were not lucky enough to witness first-hand the skills they brought to bear on the game.”



Niamh McCoy, GAA Museum Director added: “The GAA Museum Hall of Fame serves as a permanent reminder to the greatness of the players who adorned our game at the highest level. It is important that these players are remembered not only by those who were lucky enough to see them, but crucially by those who did not have that privilege.”

Joe and Leonard’s medals, jerseys and other sporting memorabilia are now on display in the GAA Museum’s Hall of Fame. This permanent exhibition is one of the museum’s most popular attractions and also includes match footage featuring all 48 inductees and narrated by Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

In 2017, the GAA Museum welcomed over 157,000 visitors, of which 40% were from overseas.

The museum is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018 and houses a vast collection tracing the birth and growth of Gaelic games and is the starting point for the Croke Park Stadium Tour and Ericsson Skyline Tour.