Hurling heroes switch from Limerick friends to club foes

LIMERICK’S All-Ireland hurling winning friends will become foes on the field of play this week when the county club hurling championship resumes after four months.

While there was club football championship over the weekend and four of the hurling heroes lined out, all of John Kiely’s winning panel will be back in their club colours this weekend.

And, some of the All Ireland winning team will be in direct opposition!

The previous round of Limerick SHC was the final weekend of April but the next two weekends will be dominated by games in the top three tiers of the county hurling championship.

The big attraction of this weekend is the meeting of Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock on Saturday. Between them the duo have won seven of the last eight Limerick SHC titles and four of the last five Munster club SHC titles.

The Gaelic Grounds tie will be a repeat of last season’s county final – champions Na Piarsaigh had six players on Limerick’s All Ireland winning panel, while Kilmallock had four. That said, Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh) and Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) were the only starters for the two clubs sides who have a 100% record to-date.

All senior games next weekend have 6.30pm starts. Also on Saturday Adare play Doon in Bruff – Liam MacCarthy Cup winning captain Declan Hannon will be in opposition to Darragh O’Donovan, Richie English, Pat Ryan and Barry Murphy.

Hannon’s Adare have lost both games to-date.

Also on Saturday, South Liberties and Doon will play in Claughaun.

There are another three games on Sunday evening. In Claughaun is a repeat of the 2016 Limerick SHC final when Patrickswell play Ballybrown. The Well will have county trio Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch and Diarmaid Byrnes in action.

In Cappamore the Morrissey brothers Dan and Tom will look to inspire Ahane to victory over Knockainey, while in Caherconlish, Seamus Hickey’s Murroe-Boher play Cappamore.

Before the hurling action, there are three more Limerick SFC games this Wednesday (6.30) – St Patricks v Ballybrown in Croagh, Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Clarina and Newcastle West v Oola in Kilmallock.

Credit Union Limerick SHC

Patrickswell v Ballybrown 31/08 Claughaun 6.30pm

Murroe-Boher v Cappamore 31/08 Caherconlish 6.30pm

Knockainey v Ahane 31/08 Cappamore 6.30pm

South Liberties v Monaleen 01/09 Claughaun 6.30pm

Doon v Adare 01/09 Bruff 6.30pm

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock 01/09 Gaelic Grounds 6.30pm

LIT Limerick Premier IHC

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret 30/08 Clarina 6.30pm

Blackrock v Pallasgreen 31/08 Bruff 6.30pm

Bruff v Garryspillane 01/09 Kilbreedy 6.30pm

Bruree v Feohanagh 02/09 Ballingarry 6.30pm

Nick Grene Sportsground Limerick IHC

Croom v Drom-Broadford 30/08 Feenagh 6.30pm

Dromin-Athlacca v St Patricks 31/08 Clarina 6.30pm

Na Piarsaigh v Newcastle West 31/08 Croagh 6.30pm

Granagh-Ballingarry v Glenroe 31/08 Kilmallock 6.30pm

Effin v Claughaun-Old Christ 01/09 Hospital 6.30pm