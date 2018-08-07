Armagh GAA club host online ticket competition for All Ireland hurling final

Annaghmore GAA club, a senior football team from Co. Armagh are running a draw for 2 tickets for the All Ireland Hurling Final & Football Final plus Overnight Accomodation.

The £10 ticket qualifies you for one entry into each draw for the All-Ireland Hurling & Football Final Tickets and Overnight Accommodation

Like all GAA Clubs, the relationship with their local Primary Schools are crucial to our very existence. The lads at Na Piarsaigh Eanach Mor, are proud to offer our support to our main feeder Primary School, St. John's Eglish, as they embark on a project to install a new Playgroup facility to cater for increased numbers in the coming school year.

This support will take the form of an 'All-Ireland Final Draw' for both the Hurling and Football Finals (Both Prizes include Overnight Accommodation in the Gresham Hotel)

All Proceeds will go directly to the St. John's Primary School Playgroup Project. Draw will be completed on Facebook 'Live' on the Friday before each of the Finals, and winners will be notified on the night.

To purchase your raffle tickets, check out the links below.

Link1 – 1 Ticket @ £ 10.00 - click here:



Link2 – 3 Tickets @ £ 20.00 - click here: