Ireland U-18 Women's Basketball side suffer defeat at hands of Russia

It was a tough day on court for the Limerick's Eve Nealon and her Ireland Un-18 women’s team as they lost out 77-37 to Russia in their second group game at the FIBA Under 18 Women’s European Championship Division A.

The girls in green started strong in the opening quarter, with good scoring from Dayna Finn, Niamh Masterson and Enya Maguire edging them into an 8-10 lead with seven minutes gone. A refocused Russia came storming back into proceedings though, and put up 12 points in the closing stages of the quarter to lead 20-10 at the end of the first.

A tough second quarter followed, and scores were at a premium for the Irish. Russia began to use their size and physicality to their advantage, punishing Ireland under the boards and forcing turnovers to lead 34-16 going in at half time.

Ireland regrouped at the break, and came out fighting in the third. Good link up play between Maguire and Bronagh Power-Cassidy caused trouble for the Russian defence, while scores from Katie Williamson, Ella McCloskey and Finn closed the gap somewhat to see Russia lead 48-27 going into the last. Good work in the fourth quarter from the Irish just wasn’t enough down the stretch though, as Russia just had too much scoring power and won out 77-37 in the end.



Speaking afterwards, head coach Patrick O’Neill stated: “That was a very difficult game against a tall and physical Russian team. We learned a lot from it though and have areas to improve on ahead of France tomorrow evening.”

IRELAND U18 WOMEN: Annaliese Murphy, Bronagh Power Cassidy (7), Dayna Finn (5), Enya Maguire (6), Ella McCloskey (2), Eve Nealon (4), Katie Williamson (5), Lynn Tunnah, Maeve Ó Séaghdha, Maeve Phelan (2), Niamh Masterson (5), Nicole Clancy (1).

FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship Division A Results

Sunday, August 5th

Group Games

Russia 77-37 Ireland



FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship Division A Fixtures

(All times listed are Irish times)

Monday, August 6th

Group Games

Ireland v France, 20.00

Wednesday, August 8th

Round of 16

Thursday, August 9th

Classification Games

Saturday, August 11th

Classification Games

Sunday, August 12th

Classification Games