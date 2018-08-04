Limerick junior soccer confirms no clash with All Ireland hurling final, as fixtures released
There will be no Junior Soccer on Sunday August 19
The Limerick District League has confirmed that there will be no games scheduled on Sunday August 19, to allow all the Junior Soccer community to lend their support to the Limerick hurlers in the All Ireland Final.
To compensate the Premier League will kick off a day earlier on Wednesday evening (Aug 15th) and games will be fixed as normal on the Saturday evening (Aug 18th).
Sunday November 4th will also see a free Sunday for all to cater for anyone wanting to attend the FAI Cup Final.
See fixtures below for the opening rounds of the season.
Wednesday Aug 15th
(All Games Kick off 6.30)
PJ Matthews Premier League
Regional United V Charleville, N Casey, Nenagh V Kilmallock,J Hayes, Carew Park V Fairview United,
Prospect Priory V Ballynanty Rvs, J McNamara, Geraldines V Pike Rovers, R Broe, Janesboro V Aisling /Annacotty, B Higgins
Galtee Fuels Div 1A
Cappamore V Summerville Rvs, G Clancy, Mungret Regional V Corbally Utd A, M Kiely, Athlunkard Villa V Murroe, S Rooney, Moyross V Castle Rovers, M Kavanagh,
Coonagh V Aisling Annacotty B, M Bourke
Galtee Fuels Div 1B
Shelbourne V Kilfrush, J Curran, Caherconlish V Caherdavin, A Whelan, Southend V Ballylanders, Martin Monahan, Newport V Knockainey, M Kennedy, Granville V Hill Celtic, M Murphy
Thursday Aug 16th
(All Games Kick off 6.30)
Galtee Fuels Div 1A
Holycross V Fairview B, T Duggan
Galtee Fuels Div 1B
Geraldines B V Regional B, M Kavanagh,
McGettigans Div 2A
Charleville B V Patrickswell, M Kennedy, Star Rovers V Kennedy Park, Martin Monahan, Corbally B V Caledonians, S Rooney, Hyde Rgs V Glenview, J Rooney
McGettigans Div 2B
Newport B v Athlunkard Villa B, A Whelan, Pallasgreen V Parkville, Ballynanty B V Caherdavin B, J Curran
Friday Aug 17th
(All Games Kick off 6.30)
McGettigans Div 2B
Mungret Regional B V Holycross B, J Curran
STA Furniture Div 3A
Kilmallock V Knockainey B, F O'Neill, Prospect Priory B V Janesboro B, M Kiely, Wembley Rovers V Aisling C, J Clancy, Meanus V Murroe B, P O'Brien, Abbey Rovers V Castle United, M Cuddihy
All Tan Sunbed Div 3B
Kilfrush B V Hyde Rgs B, D Downing, Weston Villa V Cappamore B, Mike Monahan, Mungret Reg CV Brazuca Utd, E Kenny, Herbertstown V Dromore, T O'Sullivan, Coonagh B V Northside, K McCormack
Eden Hair Salon Div 4
Fairview C V Newport C, A Galvin, Coonagh C V Shelbourne B, J Rooney, Lisnagry V Athlunkard Villa C, M Murphy, Parkville B V Aisling/Annacotty E, Martin Monahan
Saturday Aug 18th
(All Games Kick off 6.30)
PJ Matthews Premier League
Kilmallock V Regional United, J McNamara, Fairview United V Charleville, B Higgins, Ballynanty V Nenagh, J Hayes, Pike Rovers V Carew Park, R Brie, J Curran, Martin Monahan, Aisling /Annacotty V Prospect Priory, K Gorman, Janesboro V Geraldines, R McCann
Galtee Fuels Div 1A
Corbally Utd A V Cappamore, M Kiely, Murroe V Summerville Rvs, T Duggan, Castle Rovers V Mungret Reg, G Clancy, Athlunkard Villa v Fairview B, M Bourke, Aisling Annacotty B V Moyross, D Broughton, Coonagh V Holycross, N Casey
Galtee Fuels Div 1B
Caherdavin V Shelbourne, J Rooney, Regional B V Kilfrush, M Kavanagh, Ballylanders V Caherconlish, M Murphy, Knockainey V Geraldines B, M Kennedy, Hill Celtic V Southend, T Duggan, Granville V Newport, S Rooney
Tuesday Aug 21st
(All Games Kick off 6.30)
McGettigans Div 2A
Patrickswell V Nenagh B, Martin Monahan, Caledonians V Charleville B, J Curran, Glenview V Star Rovers, M Kiely, Hyde Rgs V Corbally B, M Murphy
McGettigans Div 2B
Aisling/Annacotty C V Pallasgreen, A Whelan, Caherdavin B V Newport B, S Rooney, Parkville V Mungret Regional B, M Bourke, Holycross B V Ballynanty B, M Kennedy
STA Furniture Div 3A
Janesboro B V Kilmallock, D Downing, Aisling C V Knockainey B, Mike Monahan, Murroe B V Prospect Priory B, K McCormack, Castle United V Wembley Rovers, P O'Brien, Abbey Rovers V Meanus,M Cuddihy
All Tan Sunbed Div 3B
Cappamore B V Kilfrush B, F O'Neill, Brazuca Utd V Hyde Rgs B, UL Astro, J Clancy, Dromore V Weston Villa, E Kenny, Northside V Mungret Reg C,Laura Hayes, Coonagh B V Herbertstown, A Galvin
Wednesday Aug 22nd
(All Games Kick off 6.30)
Eden Hair Salon Div 4
Murroe C V Coonagh C, E Kenny, Athlunkard Villa C V Fairview C, UL Astro, P O'Brien, Shelbourne B V Parkville B, J Clancy, Aisling/Annacotty E V Lisnagry, F O'Neill
Galtee Fuels Div 1A
Cappamore V Murroe, G Clancy
Galtee Fuels Div 1B
Geraldines B V Granville, J McNamara
Nick Green Youth Div 1 (Provisional)
Nenagh V Aisling A, J Hayes, Fairview V Regional Utd, B Higgins, Mungret Regional V Kilfrush, N Casey
Nick Green Youth Div 2 (Provisional)
Corbally V Caherdavin, Martin Monahan, Caledonians V Aisling B, M Bourke, Shelbourne V Newport, M Kiely
Ken T Griffin Const Youth 3 (Provisional)
Lisnagry v Holycross, P O'Brien, Regional C v Carew Park, J Clancy
Thursday Aug 23rd
(All Games Kick off 6.30)
PJ Matthews Premier League
Regional United V Fairview United, J McNamara, Kilmallock V Ballynanty Rvs, R McCann, Charleville V Pike Rovers, A Keogh, Nenagh V Aisling /Annacotty, B Higgins, Carew Park V Janesboro, J McNamara, R Broe, G Clancy, Prospect Priory V Geraldines, N Casey
Galtee Fuels Div 1A
Corbally Utd A V Castle Rovers, T Duggan, Summerville Rvs V Fairview B, J Rooney, Mungret Regional V Aisling Annacotty B, A Whelan, Athlunkard Villa V Coonagh, J Hayes, Moyross V Holycross, Martin Monahan
Galtee Fuels Div 1B
Shelbourne V Regional B, J Curran, Caherdavin V Ballylanders, M Kennedy, Kilfrush V Knockainey, M Kiley, Caherconlish V Hill Celtic, S Rooney, Southend V Newport, M Bourke
Balon Sport U17 Div 1 (Provisional)
Nenagh V Regional United, M Murphy, Charleville V Aisling/Annacotty, M Kavanagh, Newport V Fairview, P O'Brien
Balon Sport U17 Div 2 (Provisional)
Cappamore V Corbally B, F O'Neill, Aisling/Annacotty B V Shelbourne, A Galvin, Geraldines V Corbally A, L Hughes
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on