Limerick junior soccer confirms no clash with All Ireland hurling final, as fixtures released

The Limerick District League has confirmed that there will be no games scheduled on Sunday August 19, to allow all the Junior Soccer community to lend their support to the Limerick hurlers in the All Ireland Final.

To compensate the Premier League will kick off a day earlier on Wednesday evening (Aug 15th) and games will be fixed as normal on the Saturday evening (Aug 18th).

Sunday November 4th will also see a free Sunday for all to cater for anyone wanting to attend the FAI Cup Final.

See fixtures below for the opening rounds of the season.

Wednesday Aug 15th

(All Games Kick off 6.30)

PJ Matthews Premier League

Regional United V Charleville, N Casey, Nenagh V Kilmallock,J Hayes, Carew Park V Fairview United,

Prospect Priory V Ballynanty Rvs, J McNamara, Geraldines V Pike Rovers, R Broe, Janesboro V Aisling /Annacotty, B Higgins

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Cappamore V Summerville Rvs, G Clancy, Mungret Regional V Corbally Utd A, M Kiely, Athlunkard Villa V Murroe, S Rooney, Moyross V Castle Rovers, M Kavanagh,

Coonagh V Aisling Annacotty B, M Bourke

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Shelbourne V Kilfrush, J Curran, Caherconlish V Caherdavin, A Whelan, Southend V Ballylanders, Martin Monahan, Newport V Knockainey, M Kennedy, Granville V Hill Celtic, M Murphy

Thursday Aug 16th

(All Games Kick off 6.30)



Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Holycross V Fairview B, T Duggan

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Geraldines B V Regional B, M Kavanagh,

McGettigans Div 2A

Charleville B V Patrickswell, M Kennedy, Star Rovers V Kennedy Park, Martin Monahan, Corbally B V Caledonians, S Rooney, Hyde Rgs V Glenview, J Rooney

McGettigans Div 2B

Newport B v Athlunkard Villa B, A Whelan, Pallasgreen V Parkville, Ballynanty B V Caherdavin B, J Curran

Friday Aug 17th

(All Games Kick off 6.30)

McGettigans Div 2B

Mungret Regional B V Holycross B, J Curran

STA Furniture Div 3A

Kilmallock V Knockainey B, F O'Neill, Prospect Priory B V Janesboro B, M Kiely, Wembley Rovers V Aisling C, J Clancy, Meanus V Murroe B, P O'Brien, Abbey Rovers V Castle United, M Cuddihy

All Tan Sunbed Div 3B

Kilfrush B V Hyde Rgs B, D Downing, Weston Villa V Cappamore B, Mike Monahan, Mungret Reg CV Brazuca Utd, E Kenny, Herbertstown V Dromore, T O'Sullivan, Coonagh B V Northside, K McCormack

Eden Hair Salon Div 4

Fairview C V Newport C, A Galvin, Coonagh C V Shelbourne B, J Rooney, Lisnagry V Athlunkard Villa C, M Murphy, Parkville B V Aisling/Annacotty E, Martin Monahan

Saturday Aug 18th

(All Games Kick off 6.30)

PJ Matthews Premier League

Kilmallock V Regional United, J McNamara, Fairview United V Charleville, B Higgins, Ballynanty V Nenagh, J Hayes, Pike Rovers V Carew Park, R Brie, J Curran, Martin Monahan, Aisling /Annacotty V Prospect Priory, K Gorman, Janesboro V Geraldines, R McCann

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Corbally Utd A V Cappamore, M Kiely, Murroe V Summerville Rvs, T Duggan, Castle Rovers V Mungret Reg, G Clancy, Athlunkard Villa v Fairview B, M Bourke, Aisling Annacotty B V Moyross, D Broughton, Coonagh V Holycross, N Casey

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Caherdavin V Shelbourne, J Rooney, Regional B V Kilfrush, M Kavanagh, Ballylanders V Caherconlish, M Murphy, Knockainey V Geraldines B, M Kennedy, Hill Celtic V Southend, T Duggan, Granville V Newport, S Rooney

Tuesday Aug 21st

(All Games Kick off 6.30)

McGettigans Div 2A

Patrickswell V Nenagh B, Martin Monahan, Caledonians V Charleville B, J Curran, Glenview V Star Rovers, M Kiely, Hyde Rgs V Corbally B, M Murphy

McGettigans Div 2B

Aisling/Annacotty C V Pallasgreen, A Whelan, Caherdavin B V Newport B, S Rooney, Parkville V Mungret Regional B, M Bourke, Holycross B V Ballynanty B, M Kennedy

STA Furniture Div 3A

Janesboro B V Kilmallock, D Downing, Aisling C V Knockainey B, Mike Monahan, Murroe B V Prospect Priory B, K McCormack, Castle United V Wembley Rovers, P O'Brien, Abbey Rovers V Meanus,M Cuddihy

All Tan Sunbed Div 3B

Cappamore B V Kilfrush B, F O'Neill, Brazuca Utd V Hyde Rgs B, UL Astro, J Clancy, Dromore V Weston Villa, E Kenny, Northside V Mungret Reg C,Laura Hayes, Coonagh B V Herbertstown, A Galvin

Wednesday Aug 22nd

(All Games Kick off 6.30)

Eden Hair Salon Div 4

Murroe C V Coonagh C, E Kenny, Athlunkard Villa C V Fairview C, UL Astro, P O'Brien, Shelbourne B V Parkville B, J Clancy, Aisling/Annacotty E V Lisnagry, F O'Neill

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Cappamore V Murroe, G Clancy

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Geraldines B V Granville, J McNamara

Nick Green Youth Div 1 (Provisional)

Nenagh V Aisling A, J Hayes, Fairview V Regional Utd, B Higgins, Mungret Regional V Kilfrush, N Casey

Nick Green Youth Div 2 (Provisional)

Corbally V Caherdavin, Martin Monahan, Caledonians V Aisling B, M Bourke, Shelbourne V Newport, M Kiely

Ken T Griffin Const Youth 3 (Provisional)

Lisnagry v Holycross, P O'Brien, Regional C v Carew Park, J Clancy

Thursday Aug 23rd

(All Games Kick off 6.30)

PJ Matthews Premier League

Regional United V Fairview United, J McNamara, Kilmallock V Ballynanty Rvs, R McCann, Charleville V Pike Rovers, A Keogh, Nenagh V Aisling /Annacotty, B Higgins, Carew Park V Janesboro, J McNamara, R Broe, G Clancy, Prospect Priory V Geraldines, N Casey

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Corbally Utd A V Castle Rovers, T Duggan, Summerville Rvs V Fairview B, J Rooney, Mungret Regional V Aisling Annacotty B, A Whelan, Athlunkard Villa V Coonagh, J Hayes, Moyross V Holycross, Martin Monahan

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

Shelbourne V Regional B, J Curran, Caherdavin V Ballylanders, M Kennedy, Kilfrush V Knockainey, M Kiley, Caherconlish V Hill Celtic, S Rooney, Southend V Newport, M Bourke

Balon Sport U17 Div 1 (Provisional)

Nenagh V Regional United, M Murphy, Charleville V Aisling/Annacotty, M Kavanagh, Newport V Fairview, P O'Brien

Balon Sport U17 Div 2 (Provisional)

Cappamore V Corbally B, F O'Neill, Aisling/Annacotty B V Shelbourne, A Galvin, Geraldines V Corbally A, L Hughes