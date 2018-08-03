Limerick FC suffer heavy defeat away to Bohemians

Limerick FC went down by five goals to nil tonight at Dalymount Park, leaving Tommy Barrett's men rooted in the dreaded relegation playoff spot, now five points behind Sligo Rovers, who have a game in hand.

First half goals from Dinny Corcoran and JJ Lunney had Bohemians in control at the break. Tommy Barrett's side had started brightly and had chances through Killian Brouder and Connor Ellis, however they could not score beyond Bohs keeper Supple.

The second half didn't get any better for the Blues as goals from Keith Buckley, Danny Grant and an Eoghan Stokes penalty sealed all three points for the home side.

To add to their miserable night in Dublin, Limerick substitute Coleman Hennessy was sent off in the 86th minute.

Limerick FC team: Tommy Holland, Shaun Kelly, Killian Brouder, Billy Dennehy, Karl O'Sullivan, Shane Duggan, Cian Coleman, Darren Murphy, Barry Maguire, Will Fitzgerald, Conor Ellis.

Bohemians Team: Supple, Pender, Morris, Casey, Leahy, Buckley, Lunney, Kenny, Ward, Delaney, Corcoran.