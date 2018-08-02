Three Summer finals won in style in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE were three finals in Limerick last Saturday.

This past week also saw the first of the new Thursday night racing cards, in a move away from Friday.

The first final on Saturday was won by Emma O’Ryan with Liscanny Skippy in the Senorita A4 Dual Distance Final. Over 525 in the final, the winner’s time was 29.08. Three and a half lengths back in second was Sheedy Sky for John Ryan of Ballysheedy with Cherrygrove Una in third for John Murphy of Croom.

The Senor A4 Dual Distance Final was won by Greenisle Hades for Sean Mulcahy of Carrigatoher. The winner was three quarters of a length clear on the line in 29.10 – again over 525. Second was Take Control for Michael O’Grady of Mungret with Selinas Champion in third for trainer Stephen Murray and the Sixmilebridge based The Bridge Pups syndicate.

The A2 Tri Distance final was won by Kilbride Warrior for Gerry Hannon from Wicklow. Over 600 yards, the winner’s time was 32.50. The winner had eight and a half lengths to spare on the line.

The card on Saturday opened with an A8 525 which was won by Kilmallock’s John O’Brien with Brickfield Belle. The winning time was 29.48. Four and a half lengths back in second was Mickeys Choice for Jeremiah Kirby of Cappamore.

Noel Neenan had Athlacca Jet as a sprint winner. The winner was two lengths clear on the line in 19.12. Second was the Irma Wall owned Tally Ho Captain.

There was an A6 525 win for Frank Browne of Ennis with Mine Quest. The winner was seven lengths clear in a time of 29.13. Second was Croom's John Murphy with Cherrygrove Vic.

Another victory going to Co Clare was in an A7 525 – Patrick Conlon winning with Milesian Sandy. In 29.64 the winner was three and a half lengths clear of Miles Girl for Myles Cummins of Newmarket on Fergus.

September Song won for Aidan Bennett and Michael Buckley in an A5 525. The winner was two lengths clear on the line in 29.33. Second was Castlemahon’s John O’Sullivan with Lilys Law.

Meanus pair Sean Roche and Patrick Keyes had Ballymartin Hero as a sprint winner. In 18.96 the winner just got up on the line in the S0/S1 350.

Athea’s Diane and Philip Mahon won with Knockbawn Rankin in an A4 525. The Michael Shine trained runner had six lengths to spare on the line in 28.75. Second was Montore Red for James Treacy of Roscrea.

The final race of the night was an A3 525. Newcastle West’s Darren McCoy won with Braveheart Bobby in 28.65. The winner was four and a half lengths clear of Son of Blake for Bernie Flanagan of Castlemahon.

Last Thursday was the first night of the move away from Friday.

The first winner on the Thursday night card was Thomas Gallagher of Cooraclare in West Clare. His Girl Be Slick won an A6 525 in 29.62, Seven and a half lengths back in second was PJ Ryan with Coosane Tom.

There was a double on the night for Gallagher when Sharon Be Slick won an A3 525. The winner was two and half lengths clear in 29.31. Second was Mountplummer for Gearoid Kelly of Broadford.

There was also a double for Michael Shine of Athea.

Shine of Athea had a winner in Knockbawn Venus. The A5 525 was won in 29.45. Two lengths back in second was Lough Gur Let for Patrick Condon of Bruff.

Later in the night, Shine trained Knockbawn Buddy to win for Diane and Philip Mahon of Athea.

The winner of the A2 525 had a time of 28.90. A length and a half back in second was Inislosky Cyan for William Casey of O’Briens Bridge.

Gerard Ryan of Drombanna had White Hole as an A7 525 winner. The winner had a length and a half to spare on the line in 29.76. Second was Templeglantine’s Christine Taylor with Bound ToBe Mine.

There was a sprint win for Torpeys Gold for Tristan Stokes of Monard. The winner’s time was 19.57 in the S6 350. A length back in second was Blue Sky Cool for John Moloney of Clarecastle.

Hospital’s Carmel Hennessy had an A3 525 winner in Gift In Time. The Eugene Corkery trained winner had two lengths to spare on the line in 29.27. Second was Sporry Majestic for Patrick and Ciaran Dillon of Kilmallock and trainer John O’Brien.

An A5 525 was won in 29.43 by Reservist for the Roscrea based OL syndicate. The Padraig O’Lore trained winner had a half length to spare in 29.43. Second was Corcass Liberty for Michael Murphy of Bruff.

Donncha McNamara of Tulla had Rockalong Anthem as an A4 525 winner. A time of 29.36 was good enough to win on the line from Querrin Brandy for Geraldine and Katie Troy of Kilkee.

There was a sprint win for Micheal O’Brien of Ballinard when Black Monday won a S5 350 in 19.20. The winner had three and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Ballyregan Hope for trainer Mortimer Kennedy and Newcastle West owner Emma Staunton.